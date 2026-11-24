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If you came here expecting bumper Black Friday deals on current-gen consoles, I’ve got some bad, but perhaps not unsurprising news.

In the wake of RAMageddon and the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s become virtually impossible to buy this generation’s most powerful gaming machines, let alone snap them up at a bargain Black Friday price.

The situation is so dire that the only way to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 Pro is forking out almost twice the console’s RRP. The world really has gone mad. I feel bad for mentioning it – it’s the very definition of an anti-deal – but if you are desperate for a PS5 Pro, Amazon has ten in stock for £1,455 apiece at the time of writing (1pm on Tuesday, 24 November). It’ll be fascinating to see how long they last.

So what is in stock and available for anything approaching a sensible price? Sadly, not very much on the PlayStation or Xbox front. Things are looking a lot rosier for Nintendo, though. Below, I’ve rounded up the consoles you can actually buy this Black Friday, including a couple of PC handhelds with small discounts.

I wish I could bring you more positive news, and will endeavour to update this page with any deals that drop between now, Black Friday (27 November) and Cyber Monday (30 November). If I can drag myself away from Vice City, that is…

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (825GB) with two DualSense controllers

Pros It's a PlayStation

It's a PlayStation It's in stock

It's in stock Two controllers included Cons No disc drive

No disc drive Limited storage

This one is no-frills. Two controllers, one console, no games for a price that doesn’t make me nauseous. I’d probably buy a disc drive to go with it, but I’m old school and a fan of physical media. Unlike Sony, which is ditching discs entirely at the start of 2028.

Nintendo Switch 2 Resort Bundle plus four games

Pros Can be used docked or handheld

Can be used docked or handheld Fun for the whole family

Fun for the whole family Multiple games included Cons Not the most powerful console around

This is a very, very nice deal from Very. It’s currently on pre-order, but due to arrive before Christmas (21 December to be exact), and the four games included alongside Nintendo Switch Sports Resort are all very family-friendly: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Hogwarts Legacy and Hot Wheels: Monster Trucks.

Xbox Series S (512GB) and an extra wireless controller

Pros Great as a Game Pass machine

Great as a Game Pass machine Cheapest Xbox console

Cheapest Xbox console Controller for you and a friend Cons Only 1440p

Only 1440p Small storage

I can’t quite believe we live in a world where Microsoft’s less powerful console now costs the same as its flagship stablemate did at launch SIX years ago. But that’s the state of the industry right now: sad times.

PlayStation 5 Pro (2TB) with one DualSense controller

Pros Sony's most powerful console

Sony's most powerful console Lots of Pro-optimised titles to enjoy Cons Outrageously expensive

Do I want one? Absolutely. Would I pay this much for one? Not a chance. But if you can’t live without a PlayStation 5 Pro, which is apparently the best place to play Grand Theft Auto VI, then here you go: Amazon has the console available for twice the RRP.