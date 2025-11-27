My favourite Pixel phone is DIRT-CHEAP for Black Friday

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

This could well be the best phone deal of Black Friday. The Google Pixel 10 has only been out for a handful of weeks, and yet it’s already getting a massive discount in the Black Friday sales.

While we’d usually compare the deal to the average price over the past 180 days, the Pixel 10 series hasn’t even been on shelves long enough to do that. This is also the first time it’s been discounted, so the previous price is just the retail price.

The 128GB model launched for £799 but this deal sees the price drop by a whopping £200, allowing you to pick up this excellent phone for just £599. The Pixel 10 was already my favourite of Google’s latest batch of handsets, offering far better value for money than its Pro siblings, but this deal makes it an unmissable bargain.

Google Pixel 10: What it does well

In my review of the Google Pixel 10, I noted that it felt like a substantial upgrade over the previous generation, with a bigger battery, the new PixelSnap magnetic wireless charging and a telephoto camera.

The latter joins what is quite simply one of the best main cameras that you can get from a phone, capturing sharp, detailed images with beautifully natural colours and outstanding dynamic range. The addition of a 5x telephoto zoom only further cements this as one of the strongest camera offerings in this price range.

Equally, I’ve come to expect good things from Google displays, and the Pixel 10 did not disappoint. The 6.3in OLED panel has a sharp 2,424 x 1,080 resolution and a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, and in my testing, it proved to be capable of exceptional brightness, hitting over 1,800 nits when displaying HDR content. Colour fidelity was also on the money, with the average Delta E of 0.87 marking excellent colour accuracy.

PixelSnap is essentially Google’s version of Apple’s MagSafe, allowing for magnetic Qi2 wireless charging, as well as opening the door for magnetic accessories like loop rings and PopSockets. Throw in the Pixel’s brilliant Android software with Gemini AI, seven years of updates and some of the best camera editing tools around, and the Pixel 10 packs in an incredible amount of functionality for this bargain price.

Google Pixel 10: Any downsides?

Despite all of the above quality, there were a couple of areas in which the Pixel 10 didn’t excel. The first is a problem across the entire Pixel range: the Tensor G5 chipset isn’t as fast as some other options in this price range.

To be clear, both CPU performance and gaming framerates are a decent improvement on the previous generation and will be more than enough for most users, but the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 performed considerably better in our testing. If having the fastest and most powerful phone for your money matters the most, the Pixel 10 may fall short of your expectations.

The other area of concern is the battery life, with the Pixel 10 falling several hours short of my expectations in our standard looping video battery test. Now, this is a guideline rather than a hard and fast rule, but the Pixel 10’s result of 22hrs 45mins is quite middling compared to other phones in this price range, and means you may struggle to get through the day on one charge if you regularly stream hours of video.

Is this Pixel 10 Black Friday deal worth it?

Most definitely. With the new telephoto camera and PixelSnap magnets adding to an already successful combination of gorgeous display and class-leading software, the Pixel 10 is brilliantly well-rounded as an entry-level flagship phone.

Even the areas in which it falls short of the competition aren’t dramatic enough to affect most users; the CPU speed is still nice and nippy, the results of our gaming tests showed it to be capable of maintaining 60fps consistently and the battery is still big enough to see moderate users through the day.

If you want outstanding cameras, slick software (that will remain up to date until 2032) or even just fancy playing around with the new magnets, this Google Pixel 10 Black Friday deal is the one for you.

