Get TRIPLE DATA and streaming perks with Voxi this Black Friday

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

This SIM-only deal from Voxi gets you 75GB of monthly data for the price of the 25GB/mth plan

gets you for the price of the 25GB/mth plan It costs £12/mth and operates on a rolling monthly basis, meaning that you can cancel at any time

and operates on a rolling monthly basis, meaning that you can cancel at any time You also get unlimited use of select social media, music and video apps, including YouTube, TikTok and Apple Music, without eating into your monthly data

Black Friday is one of the best times to snatch up a new SIM-only plan for your phone, and this offer from Voxi is one of the most enticing deals that I’ve found. The £12/mth plan usually gets you 25GB of monthly data but this Black Friday deal triples the allocation, netting you a whopping 75GB of data per month for the same price.

While that’s enticing enough by itself, there are a couple of extras to talk about that further sweeten the deal. First of all, this is a rolling monthly contract, meaning that you aren’t locked in for years on end and can cancel whenever you like. Second, Voxi offers free use of certain social media and streaming apps with this plan, allowing you to binge away without eating into your monthly data.

What does the deal include?

Available as either a physical SIM or an eSIM – be sure to check that your phone supports eSIMs before checking out with the latter – this deal gets you a hefty 75GB of monthly data, unlimited calls, texts and picture messages, and free use of 21 social media, music and video streaming apps.

Here are all the apps that you can use as much as you like without expending a single megabyte of data:

Social media

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Snapchat

Twitter/X

Music streaming

Spotify

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Deezer

Tidal

RAYO

Napster

Primordial

Video streaming

Netflix

Prime Video

YouTube

TikTok

My5

That’s a fantastic spread for just £12/mth. So whether you frequently binge Netflix on the train, have Spotify on the go 24/7 or spend more time on TikTok than your current data plan can handle, this excellent offering could be a gamechanger.

How did it review?

Each year, we review every provider that appears in our annual Mobile Network Awards, providing more detailed context for the networks that we – and our readers who voted in the survey – are recommending.

While Voxi has traditionally been a dark horse in this race, sweeping the awards last year as the best mobile network overall, the joint-winner in the value category and the most reliable, we didn’t get enough respondents who use Voxi this year for it to be included in the results.

As such, we don’t have an up-to-date review of Voxi at the time of writing. Our 2024 Voxi review, however, was extremely complimentary, rating Voxi five stars and bestowing upon it our highest honour, the Best Buy award.

We loved the simplicity and flexibility of the commitment-free rolling plans, as well as the bargain prices for big data packages and, of course, the unique appeal of the unlimited social media and streaming.

Is the deal worth it?

Absolutely, it is. This is a network that has historically been very popular – with our readers and reviewers alike – and a deal that nets you both a massive chunk of monthly data and unlimited use of over 20 popular social media and streaming apps. Big data packages for low prices are ten a penny in the SIM-only game, but Voxi’s unique perks help it to stand out from the crowd.

If you’d like to pair a new handset with your new SIM-card, have a peruse of the best Black Friday phone deals that I’ve uncovered thus far, or head over to our central Black Friday deals hub to see our favourite offers on laptops, coffee machines, headphones and more.