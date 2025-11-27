This ultra-thin phone is now ULTRA-CHEAP for Black Friday

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Galaxy S25 Edge has a sturdy titanium frame, incredibly fast performance and a massive 200-megapixel main camera

Fans of ultra-skinny phones have been eating well in 2025 and this Black Friday deal makes one of the best ones more delectable than ever. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is incredibly slim, wonderfully powerful and packs a ridiculously good 200-megapixel main camera, so it was already rather appealing at its launch price.

With this discount, however, it’s the most attractive ultra-slim phone you can buy right now. Previously averaging £1,022 (calculated over the past 180 days), the Galaxy S25 Edge can now be snatched up for just £749. Not only is that nearly £300 off the average price, it’s the cheapest that the S25 Edge has ever been.

Of the three main ultra-slim models that we’ve seen so far, the S25 Edge has the most impressive design. It’s skinnier overall than the Motorola Edge 70 and has a far more discreet camera bump than the iPhone 17 Air.

Despite its paper-thin dimensions, it’s impressively sturdy, with a robust titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 over the display, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Perhaps most impressive, however, is the performance. The S25 Edge uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset as the rest of the S25 series and, even though it has less space for heat management, it matched its thicker siblings for both CPU speeds and gaming framerates in our testing. The latter in particular is very impressive, with the S25 Edge hitting a consistent 120fps in the onscreen portion of the test.

When I first reviewed it, I expected the Galaxy S25 Edge to let me down on the battery front, but even that proved to be decent, lasting for over 27 hours in our standard test. That’s not the best around but it’s far from the worst, and will easily see you through a full day of moderate use without issue.

And then there’s the cameras. The 200-megapixel main camera is simply outstanding, delivering bright, detailed images with vibrant colours and exquisite dynamic range. It only zooms up to 10x but those extra pixels help it deliver some of the best digital zooms I’ve ever captured. Add on versatile video that shoots 8K at 30fps, fully stabilised 4K at 60fps and 10-bit LOG footage, and you’ve got an impressively well-rounded suite.

As impressive as the main camera is, the backup options – or lack thereof – remain my biggest concern here. There’s no telephoto camera here, which is something of a trend for these ultra-thin phones right now, and the 12-megapixel ultrawide is okay but not as good as I’d like it to be for this kind of money.

The fact that my list of concerns ends there, however, is quite the compliment. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a sleek, stylish and bafflingly skinny smartphone that still manages to bring plenty of power and camera quality to the table. If you’re sick of chunky phones and you can live without a telephoto camera, this deal is worth snatching up with both hands.

