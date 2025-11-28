My favourite flip phone is a bargain in this Black Friday deal

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is down to its lowest price yet in the Black Friday sales - here's why it's our top pick

Razr was one of the first big names in the flip phone game, so it’s not surprising to see the best modern version coming from Motorola’s iconic line. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is everything that you could want from a folding phone, with a slick design, gorgeous displays, excellent cameras and plenty of power under the hood.

Best of all, it’s also discounted in the Black Friday sales. Over the past 180 days, the price has averaged around the £1,031 mark but this discount sees it drop down to just £898 – the cheapest it has ever been.

If you’ve had your eye on foldables for a while now and are ready to take the plunge, I heartily recommend this excellent Motorola Razr 60 Ultra deal.

What’s the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra like?

The Razr line has been progressively improving over the past few generations and, for the most part, the 60 Ultra is the pinnacle of that evolution – we’ll talk about where it slightly stumbles just below. That’s why, in my review, it earned a full five stars and our Best Buy award.

For starters, the design is gorgeous, with gently rounded edges both making it feel slimmer and providing an easy groove to slip your thumb between the two halves and flip it open one-handed. Motorola also offers unique and eye-catching colours and materials, with striking, Pantone-approved colours available in vegan leather, faux satin and even real wood. If you want something that stands out, there’s nothing like a Motorola phone right now.

The Razr 60 Ultra is also the most powerful flip phone that we’ve tested to date. It’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite and absolutely smashed our CPU performance tests, as well as achieving slick framerates over 100fps in the GPU stress tests.

Best of all was the battery life, which exceeded 31 hours in our looping video test. This is the joint-best stamina we’ve seen from a flip phone – tied with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and even when depleted, the Razr 60 Ultra offers class-leading charging speeds up to 68W. In my testing, the battery went from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes, with a full charge only taking 47 minutes.

The most important feature, however, and the thing that makes this the best flip phone around, is the brilliantly versatile cover display. The 4in AMOLED screen on the front of the phone allows you to set any app of your choice to open on it, meaning that its function extends to whatever you want, be it using the built-in AI features, playing games or watching Netflix. The sheer potential and slick execution make this the most user-friendly cover screen on any flip phone.

Any downsides?

My biggest problem with the Razr line is that Motorola still refuses to match the software support pledges of its main competition. The Razr 60 Ultra is set to receive three years of OS updates and four of security patches, which isn’t bad at all, but is still below the seven years of both that Samsung affords its Z Flip phones.

I also encountered an area of concern during the GPU testing. The first time I ran our software, the phone overheated and crashed out of the application, unable to finish the test. I was only able to get the final results by running each portion independently – doing them all together was more than the phone could handle.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s bad for gaming – indeed, I played several hours of Genshin: Impact on high graphic settings without so much as a heat warning – but it’s still worth bearing in mind if you regularly play demanding 3D mobile games.

Finally, the cameras are generally decent, with sharp detail, punchy colours and lovely lighting, but the previous model had a 2x telephoto camera, which has been replaced here with an ultrawide lens. I was massively in favour of the former, so it’s a shame to see it removed here.

That last one is admittedly more of a personal preference than an objective flaw, and otherwise, there’s nothing to dislike about the Razr 60 Ultra. It’s a sleek and stylish flip phone with power to spare, excellent stamina and the best cover screen around.

I'm scouting around for all of the best Black Friday phone deals all weekend long, so be sure to stick with us to see what other bargain handsets I dig up.