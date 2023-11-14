Get a SENSATIONAL Sky Glass deal this Black Friday

The stylish all-in-one system integrates Sky directly into the TV, meaning there’s no need for external boxes or satellite dishes. The jaw-dropping 4K 43in display also means that everything from blockbuster movies to wildlife documentaries are rendered in stunning detail and vivid colour.

The Sky Glass TV is as smart as it is sleek, with voice control that even understands normal speech. It’s a system designed for the future, with multiple HDMI ports ready to connect games consoles and other devices, ensuring it’s as much a hub for gaming as it is for television and film.

Paying only £33/mth for Sky TV and Netflix is unbeatable value – even before you add the Sky Glass TV to the equation! With Sky’s expansive catalogue of live and on-demand shows, including sports, movies and exclusive series, paired with Netflix’s extensive library of films and documentaries, the entertainment options are endless.