This LG C3 TV Black Friday deal is SUPERB

On from the C2, one of the key upgrades in the C3 model is its increased brightness. This enhancement ensures that images are more vivid and details are more pronounced, making for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the TV exhibits improved sharpness in low-resolution content, an aspect that is particularly beneficial if you watch a mix of old and new media. The C3 also introduces support for DTS audio formats so you can make watching a far more immersive experience.

The LG C3 is ideal for gamers:. it is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, supporting 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) signals. This feature set makes the LG C3 a perfect match for the latest gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and high-end PC gaming rigs. The television’s gaming-friendly features ensure a smooth, lag-free and visually stunning gaming experience.