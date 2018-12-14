Best slippers 2021: The best slippers, mules and pumps for men and women from £20

After all they do for you, your poor feet deserve a pair of slippers that will last for years. Not only do they get you from A to B every day, but they do it in tight shoes and sweaty socks – and with chilblains, bunions and aching arches. Those tootsies deserve a break.

You can buy slippers for £2 from the supermarket these days, and you may have been through several pairs in your time. But that’s the problem. Cheap slippers are disposable footwear, made to fall apart. In the meantime, they’ll make your feet clammy, morph out of shape and turn your stairs into a danger zone.

You’d do much better to invest in a well-made pair that fit properly and provide softness, support and durability in equal measure. So, while some of the slippers featured in our roundup below may seem expensive, we’ve chosen them precisely because they offer these essential qualities.

Read on for our pick of the best slippers to buy, as well as a brief buying guide to help you choose the right kind of downtime shoe for you.

Best slippers: At a glance

How to choose the best slippers for you

What type of slippers should I get?

Current soft-shoe vogues include colourful interchangeable soles and quilted duvets for your feet. Slipper socks and boots remain popular, while fluffy open-toe mules refuse to go out of fashion. But which type is right for you?

Mules are simply backless slippers. Traditionally they’re made from sturdy material that keeps its shape well, such as leather or tightly woven wool, and they’re very convenient because you can slip them on and off without having to bend down. Mules let the air circulate, so they’re a good choice if you suffer from sweaty feet.

Open-toed mules can be anything to anyone. Stick a chunk of faux fur on top and a tiny kitten heel on the sole and you’ve got the all-time fluffy-mule classic. Strip them back and you’ve got a beachfront slider. The pros and cons are the same: fast to slip on and off, loads of breathability, infinite toe room, but not much warmth.

Pumps, such as soft fluffy ballerina pumps or smooth cotton slip-ons, are a light option for wearing all year round. Their full heel prevents them from sliding off, but only until they lose their shape – which can happen fast with cheap pumps, so err on the snug side when shopping.

Moccasins also have a full heel, but they’re carefully tailored to keep their shape for years, even if they’re made from soft material such as sheepskin. Perfect for keeping feet warm and comfy in the colder months and on cool evenings.

Slipper socks are a brilliant innovation and we wish we’d had them as kids. They’re soled with rubber studs or soft leather/suede (real or faux) to provide grip and insulation without bulk. They’re the easiest slippers to wash and dry. However, they aren’t great at letting the air circulate, especially if soled with rubber, so they’re not the best choice if you suffer from sweaty feet.

Slipper boots keep you warm from calf to toe so they’re ideal for winter, although they can be too clammy and sweaty for summer. Look for rubber soles for added grip and durability.

What are the pros and cons of different slipper materials?

Wool is a slipper mainstay, for good reason. Woven into thick herringbone or moulded felt (as in our top choice), wool offers the perfect combination of softness and solidity, plus warmth without clamminess. Often mixed with synthetics such as polyester for added stretch and breathability.

Leather, suede and sheepskin are also classic slipper materials, offering softness, breathability and durability. They’re obviously not a vegan option (unless you go for faux leather) or machine-washable, but one pair could last you a lifetime.

Satin is a way of weaving natural or synthetic fibres (such as silk or polyester) to create a glossy surface that offers style, comfort and a lovely smooth feeling against your skin. Not a great choice for sweaty feet, though, since satin’s tight weave traps moisture.

Memory foam is turning up inside all sorts of slippers, from the massive soles of indoor moon boots to the inner soles of ballerina pumps. It’s soft but supportive, and very warm – perhaps a little too warm in summer.

Rubber soles allow you to nip outside without giving your feet a soggy bottom. Companies such as Mahabis and Clarks sole their slippers with robust specialist rubber-like TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate), which is more flexible than leather and holds heat well. Rubber soles vary in price, but you tend to get what you pay for.

The best slippers you can buy in 2021

1. Gumbies Outback Slipper: Best slippers for men and women

The best all-round slippers in our rundown are warm but breathable, sleek but cosy, and lightweight but solid. They’re also the most sustainable slippers in our rundown, with soft felt uppers made from recycled plastic bottles, and sturdy non-slip rubber soles made from recycled car tyres. And their handsome, stylish appearance and wide size range mean they’re genuine unisex footwear.

Best of all, these slippers are incredibly toasty without being bulky. Users who suffer from Raynaud’s disease report that these slippers are the first that actually keep their toes warm. And unlike moonboot-style slippers, these are designed to let your feet breathe, so you won’t suffer soggy toes or sweaty soles. Users also say that Gumbies’ slippers come up slightly large, so err on the small side when buying, especially if your feet are on the narrow side.

If you like the sound of Gumbies slippers but want more ankle support than the outback slipper provides, then it’s well worth checking out the brand’s Brumby boots – a comfy slipper with all the style of a chelsea boot.

Key features – Material: Felt upper made from recycled plastic bottles, rubber sole made from recycled tyres (machine washable); Colours available: 12; Sizes available: 12 (UK 3-14; some sizes may be unavailable in some colours)

2. Mahabis Curve: Best overall indoor shoes

For many people, the mention of slippers will bring to mind images of floppy footwear that offer no support and turn walking up and down stairs into a potential health and safety nightmare.

That’s certainly not the case with the Curve from London-based slipper brand Mahabis. Designed with a durable rubber sole and foam footbed, these slippers offer excellent support, comfort and style, all in one package. The organic Italian wool lining keeps your feet warm without making them feel clammy, even after a whole day of wearing them. And the unique neoprene ‘heel cradle’ offers the gentle support required to ensure that they don’t slip or fall off.

The Curve comes in a wide range of colour options, as well as this stylish marble effect design, and can be machine washed on a gentle cycle. Sure, £100 is an investment (particularly if you’re used to reaching into the bargain bin for your slippers), but we’d argue it’s definitely worthwhile for indoor shoes of this quality. And if you’re willing to splash out a little bit more, they’re also available in a shearling material (with quilted and herringbone versions available to pre-order).

Key features – Material: ‘ReWooly’ felt upper, organic wool lining, ‘Pura-Latex’ rubber sole; Colours available: 12 (plus marble effect designs); Sizes available: 13 (men’s UK 5.5-15), 10 (women’s 2-9.5) (some sizes may be unavailable in some colours)

3. Falke Cosyshoe Men’s Slippers: Best slipper sock

Combining the support of a slipper and the soft, malleable comfort of a slipper sock, the Falke Cosyshoe gives you the best of both worlds. They’re made from merino wool – reinforced with elastic in the ankle – with an anti-slip felt sole and silicone nubs so you can stay firmly rooted on your feet when walking on hardwood or tiled floors.

The Cosyshoe’s inner plush layer makes them the ideal slipper for colder climates (though, as we mentioned in our buyer’s guide, you might want to give them a miss if your feet get too sweaty). They can also be machine washed but, since these are wool slippers, stick to low temperatures and delicate settings, and do not tumble dry.

Key features – Material: 90% wool, 10% polamide; Colours available: 7; Sizes available: 5 (UK 4-11)

4. Allbirds Wool Loungers: Best slippers for style

The Wool Loungers lean more toward the causal shoe side of the slipper spectrum (and, much like the Mahabis Curves, they’re rather expensive). They look more than smart enough for outdoor wear (weather permitting, of course), while still being comfortable for lounging about the house, as the name suggests.

The New Zealand-American brand Allbirds claims, rather boldly, to make the “world’s most comfortable shoes”. Although we haven’t had the pleasure of putting this to the test ourselves, there are plenty of positive customer reviews to confirm that this is the case. The eco-friendly Wool Loungers are made from ethically sourced merino wool, with a castor bean insole and a carbon negative sugarcane midsole, for cosy comfort as well as breathability.

Key features – Material: ZQ merino wool, sugarcane midsole, castor bean insole; Colours available: 7 (men’s), 8 (women’s); Sizes available: 7 (men’s: UK 7-13, women’s: UK 2-8; some sizes may be unavailable in some colours)

5. Totes Isotoner Ladies Popcorn Moccasin Slippers: Best non-slip women’s slippers for hard floors

Your feet are in good hands with Totes Isotoner, UK-based specialist in comfy accessories. These gently fluffy moccasins are an absolute steal at £20. Their full heel shape helps them stay on and retain their form over months of wear, and we found them quite a lot more comfortable than the elasticated ballet pump-style slippers they’ve replaced in the collection.

There’s memory foam in the heel and arch for added support, and Isotoner’s speciality – “Pillowstep” tufted cushioned insoles, beneath a smooth cotton lining – pack a punch of padding to soothe your tired feet. The outer soles are non-slip TPR (textile rubber), which offer enough traction to stop you slipping on wooden floors and are just about sturdy enough for taking the bins out, without compromising on flexibility. The TPR, like all the materials used, is vegan-friendly.

Key features – Material: Cotton, polyester and spandex plus TPR sole (machine washable at 30°C and vegan-friendly); Colours available: 2; Sizes available: 2 (UK 4-5; some sizes may be unavailable in some colours)

6. LL Bean Wicked Good Moccasins: Best shearling slippers

According to LL Bean, it sells one pair of the Wicked Good Moccasins every seven seconds during its peak sales period in December. So, what makes these slippers live up to their name?

The Wicked Good Moccasins are comfortable and, if you like that rustic folk look, stylish too. Best for colder days, the shearling keeps your feet warm while also wicking away moisture. And while the inner does get worn down over time, the tougher outsoles are made to last, making these moccasins a durable pair of slippers.

If you don’t like the leather laces adorning the moccasins (for aesthetic, rather than functional) purposes, check out LL Bean’s slippers. And for a vegan-friendly alternative, there are the fleece scuffs.

Key features – Material: Shearling leather; Colours available: 5 (men's), 7 (women's); Sizes available: 8 (men’s; UK 7-14), 7 (women’s; UK 5-11)

7. UGG Men’s M Scuff Slipper: Best men’s slip-on slippers

Whatever you think of folk wearing Uggs to the supermarket or even the office (heaven forfend), there’s no denying that this brand knows how to do comfort. These classic suede slip-on slippers don’t come cheap, but you’re unlikely to have to replace them for a while. Ugg’s slippers are warm and wonderfully comfortable from the moment you put them on, but then mould to your feet over the months, without losing shape or colour.

Annoyingly, these slippers don’t come in sizes smaller than 6. Ugg makes plenty of women’s slip-on slippers, but they tend to be somewhat more furry than these.

Key features – Material: Leather outer and sole, wool lining; Colours available: 5; Sizes available: 10 (UK 6-17; some sizes may be unavailable in some colours)

