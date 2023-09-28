This Voxi SIM deal gets you TRIPLE the data for the same price
How's this for a spectacular pay-as-you-go SIM deal? Three times the data at no extra cost from Voxi
Finding the perfect SIM deal can be a daunting task, with a mob of mobile networks promising you delicious extras and heaps of data. This offer from Voxi stands out from the crowd, though: for just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, you can access a whopping 90GB of data, plus bottomless streaming and social media scrolling via all of the major apps.
Before the current sale, the same price would have secured you only 30GB of data. Not bad, eh? Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because the dazzling discount won’t be around for long.
You’re not sacrificing quality for a bargain, either: Voxi received four stars out of a possible five and a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award in our latest review. As we explained, “unlimited features give it Voxi distinctive appeal and could mean real savings if you watch a lot of streaming video or are glued to your favourite social networks”.
The mobile network also posted spectacular scores in last year’s Mobile Network Awards, where it finished in first place in the Most Reliable category. In fact, it not only won but blew the competition out of the water.
Whether you’re addicted to TikTok, can’t travel without watching your favourite YouTubers or are Snapchat-happy, this stonking SIM deal from Voxi should be right up your street. However, as we mentioned above, this incredible offer won’t last for long so don’t miss out on the opportunity to nab it.
