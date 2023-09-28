This Voxi SIM deal gets you TRIPLE the data for the same price

Finding the perfect SIM deal can be a daunting task, with a mob of mobile networks promising you delicious extras and heaps of data. This offer from Voxi stands out from the crowd, though: for just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, you can access a whopping 90GB of data, plus bottomless streaming and social media scrolling via all of the major apps.

Before the current sale, the same price would have secured you only 30GB of data. Not bad, eh? Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because the dazzling discount won’t be around for long.