JBL Live Beam 3 review: More than just small screen appeal

Announced at CES in January, the JBL Live Beam 3 are true wireless earbuds with an attention-grabbing feature. While most wireless in-ear headphones require you to delve into an app to play around with their settings, the Live Beam 3 allow you to do it via a touchscreen display built into their charging case.

They’re not the first pair of JBL headphones to incorporate such a display; the JBL Tour Pro 2 debuted the technology in January 2023. However, they’re available at a more affordable price point and address a couple of the major gripes I had with their stablemates.

Noise cancellation and audio performance have both been improved, but not at the expense of features and customisation options; the Live Beam 3 are very well-equipped on those fronts. As a result, it no longer feels like you’re making sacrifices to secure yourself the smartest charging case on the market.

I’m still not completely convinced that a case with a touchscreen display is a must-have, but the Live Beam 3 have more than enough about them to take on similarly priced competitors and avoid being viewed as a one-trick pony.