Pick up a barmy bone-conduction deal on the class-leading Shokz OpenRun Pro in Amazon’s Spring sale
Winning five stars in our tests, Amazon has the Shokz OpenRun Pro earbuds down to just £127 in its Spring sale
If you’re looking for earbuds that provide complete awareness of your environment then Amazon is selling the Shokz OpenRun Pro for just £127 in its spring sale, down from an average cost of £146. Make them yours while stocks last, before Monday 25 March.
Did the Shokz OpenRun Pro get a good review?
- In our full Shokz OpenRun Pro review, we lavished praise on the bone-conduction earbuds – our favourite to date – awarding them five stars.
- They also claimed an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in the process.
What’s so good about the Shokz OpenRun Pro?
- The Shokz OpenRun Pro lead the way in audio quality for the bone-conduction format. Our tests found they handle mids and trebles particularly impressively, with solid clarity across musical genres.
- They offer solid stamina, too, running for ten hours per charge. That’s two hours more than the original OpenRun, and just five minutes of charge will net you 90 minutes of playback.
- Comfort is as good as it’s ever been. In tests we found they required very little adjusting, sitting cosily on our heads.
Are there any disadvantages to this Shokz OpenRun Pro?
- While low frequencies are sufficiently bouncy, fans of bass-driven music may prefer regular in-ear earbuds or similarly shaped open-ear models such as the JBL Soundgear Sense for more oomph.
- They can only be charged via a proprietary magnetic induction port, meaning you’ll always need that cable with you when heading out and about.
How has the Shokz OpenRun Pro’s price changed over time?
- The Shokz OpenRun Pro have sold for an average price of £146 since their launch, fluctuating between a record low price of £110 and the original price of £160 every couple of months. At £127, you’ll be making a solid saving.
- Upon release in 2022, the Shokz OpenRun Pro cost £160.
Where can I find more headphone deals?
