Best turmeric supplement 2022: Capsules and powders to ease pain and soothe inflammation

You may know it only as the cooking ingredient that stains everything it touches, but turmeric also has a wealth of health benefits. There’s plenty of research claiming that, when taken as a supplement, the bright yellow spice can soothe inflammation and joint pain, aid mobility, improve energy levels and combat acne.

That said, it’s important to note that turmeric won’t be prescribed by your GP as a traditional medicine, and although it’s usually relatively well tolerated, some side effects might occur if you use it long term. But whether or not you take turmeric’s benefits with a pinch of salt, there’s still a wide range of turmeric capsules, powders, pills and liquids available for your daily dose of the golden stuff. To help you choose the right one for you, we’ve put together a list of the best turmeric supplements available, along with a guide explaining the facts behind turmeric’s popularity.

Best turmeric supplements: At a glance

How to choose the best turmeric supplement for you

What makes turmeric so special?

Turmeric has been used for 4,000 years as both food and medicine in many countries and cultures, particularly in Ayurveda. The big player in turmeric is curcumin, an active ingredient that’s able to reduce inflammation in the body without the need for chemicals. Unfortunately, curcumin is not easily absorbed by the bloodstream, so simply adding turmeric to your curry isn’t enough to provide a beneficial effect. If you’ve ever seen supplements in which turmeric is combined with black pepper, that’s because an active compound called piperine that’s present in black pepper enhances curcumin absorption in the body.

What do turmeric supplements help with?

Seen as something of a miracle ingredient, the benefits of taking turmeric do seem endless: people use it for joint pain, heart health, reduced cholesterol, sleep quality, as a detoxifier, to fight against inflammation, and to stabilise mood and energy levels. That said, it’s important to note that turmeric is not a cure-all supplement. Research suggests that it seems to primarily work as an antioxidant, helping to reduce inflammation in a variety of ways. That’s why it’s often used by people with osteoarthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, among other ailments.

Are there any side effects to taking turmeric supplements?

It’s easy to track how much turmeric you’re taking when it’s in supplement form – and ample research has determined that a dose of 1g to 10g a day is perfectly safe. If any side effects do occur, they’re likely to be mild and may present as nausea, diarrhoea, dizziness and an upset stomach.

The best turmeric supplements to buy

1. Nature’s Garden Turmeric 400mg containing Curcumin: Best capsule supplement



Price: £14 (100 capsules) | Buy now from Amazon



These capsules from Nature’s Garden are filled with 400mg of high-quality turmeric powder. Just take one turmeric capsule two times daily with meals or open up the capsule and add hot water to make a tea with the powder inside – whatever method works best for you.

The capsules are easy to swallow and should help reduce joint pain and inflammation, as well as supporting your digestive health. The bottle contains a hundred capsules, so taking two a day means you’re spending 28p on turmeric daily. There are no added colours, flavours or sweeteners in Nature’s Garden, although they aren’t suitable for vegans as the capsules are made with gelatin.

Key specs – Amount: 100 capsules; Content: 400mg turmeric per capsule; Directions: One capsule twice daily with meals

2. Seven Seas Joint Care Supplex and Turmeric: best turmeric supplement for joint care



Price: £19 (60 tablets) | Buy now from Boots



Designed specifically with joint care in mind, Seven Seas combines glucosamine and turmeric with vitamins C and D to create this daily supplement for supporting your muscles, bones, cartilage and connective tissue.

There are 60 supplements in the pack – 30 capsules of glucosamine and 30 tablets of 85mg turmeric extract (the equivalent of 4,000mg ground turmeric). A little counterintuitively, you take one of each daily, so this pack would last you a month: cost-wise, it breaks down to 63p a day. Customers say it took a while to see any effects, but after a few weeks there should be a noticeable improvement in joint issues, inflammation and pain reduction.

Key specs – Amount: 30 glucosamine tablets, 30 turmeric capsules; Content: 85mg turmeric extract per capsule; Directions: One tablet and one capsule each day with a cold drink

Buy now from Boots

3. The Turmeric Co Raw Turmeric Original Shot: Best turmeric liquid shot

Price: £25 (nine shots) | Buy now from Amazon



Often touted by professional athletes, The Turmeric Co has been working on its range of turmeric-based liquid shots for the past decade. These little plastic bottles contain 35g of fresh raw turmeric root per shot, along with added vitamins C and B6, black pepper, flax oil and fresh pineapple. You can drink these on their own, add them to a smoothie or drink as a tea with hot water, lemon and honey. There are no added sweeteners so the Original Shot tastes pretty tangy and refreshing, but if raw turmeric on its own doesn’t appeal, there are two more combinations to choose from: turmeric and ginger or turmeric and beetroot.

The Turmeric Co claims you’d have to take 35 turmeric capsules to get the same benefits as a single liquid shot, and customers agree, with plenty of runners and athletes reporting a reduction in joint pain and inflammation after drinking these shots regularly. You can buy individual shots at Planet Organic for £2.29, but we think the bulk buy from Amazon is more convenient. It’s worth bearing in mind that these turmeric shots do need to be kept refrigerated and have a two-week shelf life owing to the fresh ingredients they contain.

Key specs – Amount: 60ml; Content: 35g turmeric per shot; Directions: Drink one shot a day

4. BetterYou Turmeric Daily Oral Spray: Best turmeric oral spray

Price: £18 (25ml/30 doses) | Buy now from Holland and Barrett



If you’re not a fan of swallowing pills or capsules, this oral spray from BetterYou is a great alternative. The turmeric supplement comes in liquid form and is absorbed into the bloodstream via the buccal membrane inside your cheek, which actually means faster curcumin absorption because it bypasses the digestive system.

Flavour-wise, the BetterYou spray tastes a bit like baked apples with a citrusy tang, reminiscent of Refresher sweets. It’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans alike, which we think is a fair exchange for the possibility of an orange-tinted mouth after use.

The main side effect of using this spray has been clogging with the pump mechanism in the bottle itself, with many customers reporting issues. More recent reviewers say BetterYou has clearly listened and changed the bottle design so there are no blockages any more.

Key specs – Amount: 25ml or 30 daily doses; Content: 1,300mg equivalent turmeric root per daily serving; Directions: Four sprays daily, together or separately

Buy now from Holland and Barrett

5. Vitabright Organic Turmeric Curcumin 1380mg with Organic Black Pepper and Organic Ginger: Best turmeric supplement with black pepper

Price: £17 (120 capsules) | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re keen on organic supplements, Vitabright has got you covered. Its certified organic turmeric is combined with black pepper and ginger (both of which are organically sourced) for maximum absorption. There’s a slightly spicy smell on opening the bottle – surely a good sign – and there are 120 capsules inside, which is enough for two months of daily use when taking two capsules a day.

Vitabright supplements are professionally formulated in the UK and are a perfect option for allergy sufferers and vegans, as the capsules contain no gelatin, lactose, wheat or gluten.

Key specs – Amount: 120 capsules or two months’ worth; Content: 1,380mg per serving; Directions: Take two capsules a day