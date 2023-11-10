Get HALF-PRICE SIM-only data from Sky Mobile this Black Friday

This deal is appealing for several reasons. First, the amount of data on offer is generous, especially considering the price point. 40GB is more than enough for occasional streaming and lots of browsing. Secondly, the flexibility of a one-year plan is an attractive feature for those who prefer not to be tied down to longer contracts.

In our Sky Mobile review, we rated it highly, earning a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest accolade we give. Sky Mobile’s plans are known for their customer-friendly policies, such as allowing unused data to roll over into the next month. These features add tremendous value to their offering, making them a top choice in the mobile network provider market.