Get HALF-PRICE SIM-only data from Sky Mobile this Black Friday
For Black Friday, you can nab 40GB of Sky Mobile SIM-only data for just £12/mth rather than £24/mth
It’s that time of year where Black Friday deals bring incredible offers and this year is no exception. Take this Sky Mobile deal, for instance: the five-star mobile network is serving up a 50% saving on one its most popular SIM-only data plans. This means you can now enjoy 40GB of data for just £12/mth on a one-year plan, a significant reduction from the standard £24/mth.
This deal is appealing for several reasons. First, the amount of data on offer is generous, especially considering the price point. 40GB is more than enough for occasional streaming and lots of browsing. Secondly, the flexibility of a one-year plan is an attractive feature for those who prefer not to be tied down to longer contracts.
In our Sky Mobile review, we rated it highly, earning a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest accolade we give. Sky Mobile’s plans are known for their customer-friendly policies, such as allowing unused data to roll over into the next month. These features add tremendous value to their offering, making them a top choice in the mobile network provider market.
The half-price Black Friday offer from Sky Mobile stands out in a crowded field of mobile plan deals. The balance of a substantial data allowance with a reasonable monthly cost, coupled with the flexibility of a one-year commitment, makes it a compelling choice for a wide range of mobile users. Whether you’re a heavy data user or simply want the peace of mind that comes with having ample data each month, this plan caters to those needs effectively.