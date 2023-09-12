Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: An upgrade, but no longer top dog
The iPhone 15 Pro is here, and it’s promising a high-end smartphone experience – but has it been overshadowed?
Apple has announced its latest flagship phone in the iPhone 15 Pro, and while there are a number of exciting new features, it no longer shares top billing in the wider iPhone 15 family.
With the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus completing Apple’s late-2023 smartphone family, the iPhone 15 Pro looks set to take its place as the compact power-house of the range. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may just be the favoured choice of those looking for a flagship Apple smartphone experience.
This new Pro imbalance aside, interest in the iPhone 15 Pro should remain high off the back of boosted internals, notable design improvements and a long-awaited connectivity overhaul.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Specifications, UK price and release date
- Super Retina XDR OLED display: 6.1in, 2,556 x 1,179, 120Hz
- Apple hexa-core 3nm A17 Pro chipset
- Titanium and aluminium frame, 187g
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage
- Triple rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 3x telephoto
- 12MP selfie camera
- USB-C 3 charging
- Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
- Prices: £999 (128GB); £1,099 (256GB); £1,299 (256GB); £1,499 (512GB)
- Availability: Preorder from 15 September, shipping from 22 September
Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Design and key new features
We weren’t expecting a radical overhaul for the iPhone 15 Pro, and sure enough, it looks a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple has retained the same basic flat-edged shape, with some evolution in the form of subtly rounded edges.
One Pro-specific tweak is a reduction in bezel size, with Apple calling this the thinnest border ever on an iPhone. It means that Apple has been able to reduce the height and width of the phone without a corresponding drop in display size. Together with the return of the Dynamic Island notch from the iPhone 14 Pro (now present right across the range), Apple is edging towards that all-screen smartphone utopia, though it isn’t quite there yet.
While an initial glance at the iPhone 15 Pro might give you a major sense of deja vu, getting hands-on with the phone promises to reveal a number of telling improvements. For the first time ever, Apple is releasing a Pro-tier phone without a stainless steel frame. In its place is 100% recycled grade 5 titanium – the same material used in the Mars Rover, no less – which promises to be both lighter (just 187g) and stronger than before, not to mention a whole lot less shiny.
Indeed, Apple is really leaning into this rugged matte look, with four colours including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium looking suitably muted. If you were hoping that this was the year that Apple let premium users cut loose with the bright yellow or pink, you’re in for a disappointment. The rear of the iPhone 15 Pro offers a textured matte glass back.
There are more design changes to be seen with the iPhone 15 Pro frame. First and foremost, Apple has replaced the ring/silent switch with a multi-functional Action button. It’s solid state, so uses haptics to simulate the feedback of a physical mechanism, and it can be mapped to a series of functions. While it defaults to the old silent switch function (with separate types of feedback for both states), Apple says that it can be set to voice memos, a camera launch shortcut, various accessibility features and more custom uses via the Shortcuts app.
But the real point of interest for many will be the iPhone 15 Pro’s bottom edge, which is now home to a blissfully generic USB-C port. As predicted by pretty much every source worth their salt, Apple is finally doing away with its archaic (albeit very neat) Lightning connector standard in favour of the accepted universal standard for wired charging and data exchange.
This means you’ll be able to use a single charger for your iPhone, your laptop, your Android device, and any other smart device you’ve purchased in recent years. Charging is still stuck at 20W, but data transfer speeds get a massive boost to up to 10Gbits/sec, which is 20 times faster than before. These speed improvements relate only to the Pro and Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Display
One area where there really isn’t all that much to talk about is the iPhone 15 Pro’s display. It uses the same 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED panel as the iPhone 14 Pro, with the same 2,556 x 1,179 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
From what we can see, this display hasn’t changed from the iPhone 14 Pro, which means it will once again be able to hit a top typical brightness of 1,600cd/m² in video playback, and will stretch to 2,000cd/m² in really bright ambient conditions using the High Brightness Mode (HBM).
Interestingly, though, the iPhone 15 now also hits these same marks, meaning that Apple’s regular non-Pro devices have somewhat closed the gap on their Pro big brothers.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Camera
The major camera improvement this year belongs exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with Apple creating even more daylight between its two Pro models. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro won’t be getting the shiny new 5x periscope telephoto lens this year.
However, its 48MP main camera is an all new, larger component compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. It’s now capable of 48MP HEIF images with 4x the resolution compared to previously. You get the choice of 24mm, 28mm and 35mm focal lengths in the main camera with no loss of detail, and you can select which one you want to be the default.
Apple has also added a new coating to reduce lens flare, which has also been applied to the ultrawide camera. Talking of which, the 12MP ultrawide seems pretty similar to before, except for that coating and an improved night mode.
One new feature that relates to Apple’s new Vision Pro headset is the ability to capture spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro. This uses the main and ultrawide cameras in conjunction to produce 3D footage, which can then be experienced immersively on the Apple Vision Pro.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Performance and specifications
Dive deep into the body of the iPhone 15 Pro and you’re looking at the same baseline specifications as the range-topping iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both run on Apple’s new hexa-core Apple A17 Pro chipset, which lays claim to being the first smartphone SoC built using a 3nm fabrication process, packing in 19 billion transistors.
This 6-core CPU features two performance cores, which are 10% faster than before, as well as four efficiency cores. It also includes a neural engine that’s twice as fast as the A16 Bionic equivalent.
Apple is going unexpectedly big on mobile gaming this year. It spent a fair portion of its launch event talking about the A17 Pro’s 6-core GPU, which is 20% faster than before, and is now capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing.
We also learned that console games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, The Division Resurgence and Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be getting native iPhone versions over the next six months or so.
One slight disappointment is the news that Apple hasn’t shifted its storage provisions. The iPhone 15 Pro will come with exactly the same storage options as the iPhone 14 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Moreover, we didn’t get any confirmation of a larger battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.
The Pro does get Apple’s new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which lets you connect to devices much further away and precision-locate your friends (provided they also own a current Apple device). Also new to the iPhone 15 Pro is Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, so you’ll be able to capitalise on the latest home network speeds.
Naturally, the iPhone 15 Pro will ship with the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS, which will be iOS 17. This was announced earlier in the year at WWDC 2023, and is a fairly subtle upgrade on iOS 16 before it. Standby Mode and dynamic widgets are perhaps the two most interesting additions. At any rate, this will be coming to all iPhones, so doesn’t warrant much of a mention here.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Early verdict
It looks to be another subtle but at the same time sweeping upgrade for Apple’s compact flagship. We’re looking at small but potentially significant improvements to design, power and connectivity compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.
For all that, it’s a shame to see the iPhone 15 Pro Max pulling away from its little brother. The addition of a periscope telephoto camera to the Pro Max means that it’s quite clearly the more advanced model this year, which might leave fans of smaller phones feeling somewhat short-changed.
That’s especially the case when you consider that the iPhone 15 is a slightly simplified iPhone 14 Pro in all but name, with a display that appears to be a close match for the iPhone 15 Pro’s.
We’ve not no doubt that the iPhone 15 Pro is going to be a brilliant phone, but the days of it being the joint top dog may well be firmly in the past.