Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: An upgrade, but no longer top dog

Apple has announced its latest flagship phone in the iPhone 15 Pro, and while there are a number of exciting new features, it no longer shares top billing in the wider iPhone 15 family.

With the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus completing Apple’s late-2023 smartphone family, the iPhone 15 Pro looks set to take its place as the compact power-house of the range. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may just be the favoured choice of those looking for a flagship Apple smartphone experience.

This new Pro imbalance aside, interest in the iPhone 15 Pro should remain high off the back of boosted internals, notable design improvements and a long-awaited connectivity overhaul.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Specifications, UK price and release date

Super Retina XDR OLED display: 6.1in, 2,556 x 1,179, 120Hz

Apple hexa-core 3nm A17 Pro chipset

Titanium and aluminium frame, 187g

128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage

Triple rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 3x telephoto

12MP selfie camera

USB-C 3 charging

Colours: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium

Prices: £999 (128GB); £1,099 (256GB); £1,299 (256GB); £1,499 (512GB)

Availability: Preorder from 15 September, shipping from 22 September

Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Design and key new features

We weren’t expecting a radical overhaul for the iPhone 15 Pro, and sure enough, it looks a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple has retained the same basic flat-edged shape, with some evolution in the form of subtly rounded edges.

One Pro-specific tweak is a reduction in bezel size, with Apple calling this the thinnest border ever on an iPhone. It means that Apple has been able to reduce the height and width of the phone without a corresponding drop in display size. Together with the return of the Dynamic Island notch from the iPhone 14 Pro (now present right across the range), Apple is edging towards that all-screen smartphone utopia, though it isn’t quite there yet.

While an initial glance at the iPhone 15 Pro might give you a major sense of deja vu, getting hands-on with the phone promises to reveal a number of telling improvements. For the first time ever, Apple is releasing a Pro-tier phone without a stainless steel frame. In its place is 100% recycled grade 5 titanium – the same material used in the Mars Rover, no less – which promises to be both lighter (just 187g) and stronger than before, not to mention a whole lot less shiny.

Indeed, Apple is really leaning into this rugged matte look, with four colours including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium looking suitably muted. If you were hoping that this was the year that Apple let premium users cut loose with the bright yellow or pink, you’re in for a disappointment. The rear of the iPhone 15 Pro offers a textured matte glass back.

There are more design changes to be seen with the iPhone 15 Pro frame. First and foremost, Apple has replaced the ring/silent switch with a multi-functional Action button. It’s solid state, so uses haptics to simulate the feedback of a physical mechanism, and it can be mapped to a series of functions. While it defaults to the old silent switch function (with separate types of feedback for both states), Apple says that it can be set to voice memos, a camera launch shortcut, various accessibility features and more custom uses via the Shortcuts app.

But the real point of interest for many will be the iPhone 15 Pro’s bottom edge, which is now home to a blissfully generic USB-C port. As predicted by pretty much every source worth their salt, Apple is finally doing away with its archaic (albeit very neat) Lightning connector standard in favour of the accepted universal standard for wired charging and data exchange.

This means you’ll be able to use a single charger for your iPhone, your laptop, your Android device, and any other smart device you’ve purchased in recent years. Charging is still stuck at 20W, but data transfer speeds get a massive boost to up to 10Gbits/sec, which is 20 times faster than before. These speed improvements relate only to the Pro and Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro preview: Display

One area where there really isn’t all that much to talk about is the iPhone 15 Pro’s display. It uses the same 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED panel as the iPhone 14 Pro, with the same 2,556 x 1,179 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.