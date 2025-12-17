The Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw is cheap to run and, right now, you can even get it discounted

For those of us of a reptilian nature, keeping warm through the day and night can be a real struggle. With energy costs soaring, heating the whole house can be an expensive business and definitely not the most economical of options.

An increasing number of us are working from home and, while this has many benefits, it doesn’t help with keeping costs down in winter. So, products that warm us up rather than heating the whole house make perfect sense from a budgeting perspective. Bedsure’s heated throw is a fantastic option, even at full price (around £50 depending on your chosen colour). But until 22 December, you can find it reduced by up to 46% on Amazon (the cost of the blanket in striped grey, for instance, is currently just £29).

Why buy a heated throw?

Heated throws are made with small electrical wires running through their soft, heat-retaining fabric, allowing the throw to heat up and keep the person underneath it warm. Thanks to their low wattage, they’re far cheaper to run than leaving the heating on all the time, helping to save money in these expensive times. Even when it’s really cold, you can turn the heating down and use a heated throw to heat yourself rather than the air around you.

Because the throw is heating your body directly, you’ll feel warmer far more immediately than you do with conventional heating and, with fast heat-up times, they’ll also warm you up more quickly. With adjustable controls and heat settings that allow you to find the temperature that’s just right for you, heated throws are also the versatile choice. And costing just 3p an hour to use (at the current 26.35p/kWh cap), the Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw is an incredibly cheap option that’s currently reduced for Christmas, so let’s find out more about it.

A safe heating solution

Heated throws can be a great boon to elderly relatives, along with your kids and pets – but the safety of electrical appliances such as these is a common worry. Bedsure’s heated throw has passed 74 safety tests and it’s certified pet-friendly and child-safe – in fact, it’s the only heated throw that’s recommended by paediatricians. And with an eight-hour auto shut-off mode and overheat protection built in, you can even use the Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw overnight to help keep you toasty as you sleep.

What’s more, the throw’s packaging is recyclable too, which is good news for the planet as well as your home.

Thoughtfully designed

Super soft, cosy and appealing, it’s no wonder that the Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw is so popular. An Amazon bestseller, it comes with a dual-sided brushed flannel design, thermal sherpa insulation and a hypoallergenic plush layer. With six heating levels and 10 timer settings, it’s easy to tweak the Bedsure throw to reach a warmth that’s just right for you. And, at 130x160cm, it’s big enough to cover even the sleeping area of a double bed. Perfect for lounging about on the sofa, wrapping round you at a desk or snoozing under, auto-adjusting warmth means you’ll never get too hot and will stay warm and snug for as long as you want to. What’s more, the throw is washable at 30°C by detaching the heating controls, meaning you don’t need to worry about any accidental stains or spillages ruining the fabric.

Last minute shoppers look this way

Panicking about what to get your grandparents? Fed up with your kids complaining of being cold all the time? Or just looking for a present that everyone will appreciate? Bedsure’s range will have you covered, with a huge selection of cosy gifts for anyone preparing their home for the festivities or still shopping for loved ones: from ultra-soft fleece throws to heated blankets and wearable sherpa hoodies.

To reiterate, Bedsure’s Heated Blanket Electric throw is discounted by up to 46% on Amazon until 22 December. While the lowest price is on the striped grey variant – currently just £29 – all colour options are on offer. And with fast delivery via Amazon, order now and you can get just in time for Christmas.