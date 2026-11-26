The bed-in-a-box brand is offering 40% off its mattresses, pillows, duvets and more

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Having covered mattresses on-and-off for Expert Reviews since 2020, I’m used to being bombarded by mattress and bedding deals every Black Friday. This year is no different. Many bed-in-a-box brands having been offering discounts since the beginning of November, and I’ve featured some of the best on our Black Friday mattress deals roundup.

Alongside Simba, Emma is one of several bed-in-a-box brands offering price reductions across its entire range of mattresses and bedding. To be more specific, you can save up to 40% on comfortable and supportive hybrid mattresses, plus mattress toppers, pillows and more.

Read on for some of our favourite Emma deals this Black Friday. And for a wider view of what’s on offer – from discounted smartphones to air fryers, laptops, coffee machines and more – check out our Black Friday deals hub.

Black Friday Emma deals: At a glance

Black Friday Emma mattress deals

Emma Original: Over £100 off a five-star mattress We recently re-reviewed the Emma Original hybrid mattress, awarding it five stars and a Recommended award. It's a very comfortable mattress, with zoned support from its full-length pocket springs. It's a competitively priced mattress at £529 for a double, but in Emma's Black Friday it's down to £397. Alternatively, a king size Original is down from £639 to £479. View deal at Emma

Emma Performance 28: Cool, comfortable and 30% off Another recently reviewed mattress, the Emma Performance 28 is on the firmer end of the spectrum. It's supportive, sleeps cool and is comfortable for all but the most lightweight of sleepers. The Performance 28 has received an even bigger discount than the Original above. A double, for instance, is down from £1,349 to £949, while a king will cost you £1,049 (was £1,499). View deal at Emma

Black Friday Emma bedding deals

Emma Original Pro mattress topper: Revive an old mattress for less If you're looking to soften up a firm mattress or extend the lifespan of one that's nearing its twilight years, the Original Pro topper "offers high levels of comfort, along with excellent temperature regulation". At its full price, it's a rather expensive topper, but it's currently 30% off in Emma's Black Friday sale. This brings a double down to £258 (was £369), while a king is £286 (was £409). View deal at Emma

Emma Waterproof Mattress Protector: This five-star premium protector is now on sale This "beautifully designed" mattress protector is whisper thin, quiet to sleep on and completely waterproof. As far as protectors are concerned, it's not the cheapest option. But this 30% off Black Friday deal brings a double down from £79 to £55. View deal at Emma