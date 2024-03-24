Hurry! This excellent Amazon Echo Dot spring deal won’t last forever
Tried, tested and awarded the Best Buy title by our team, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) could be yours for just £30 with this Amazon deal
Currently, you can get the five-star and Expert Reviews Best Buy-awarded Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) for only £30. This means a solid price drop of £14 from its average price on the site of £44.
So if you’re in the market for a new Amazon Echo speaker, make sure you take advantage of Amazon’s Spring Deals Days sale before it ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) get a good review?
- In our full Amazon Echo Dot review, we gave the smart speaker five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the highest praise we can bestow.
What’s so good about the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)?
- Noticeably better audio in our side-by-side tests with its 2020 predecessor, thanks to the larger 1.73in speaker.
- A temperature sensor compatible with smart thermostats.
- A touch-sensitive top, so you can silence alarms or pause music with one tap.
- We found its compact design both charming and impressive, considering how full-bodied the sound is.
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) deal?
- The 5th gen Amazon Echo Dot comes without the 3.5mm line in/out jack, meaning you can only connect it to other devices via Bluetooth.
- In our in-depth tests, Alexa proved to be less intuitive than Google Assistant.
How has the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)’s price changed over time?
- The Amazon Echo Dot was £55 when we first reviewed it.
- It is now normally £44, with this discount making it £30.
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
