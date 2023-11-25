Sky Q’s price PLUNGES in this fantastic Black Friday bundle deal
This Black Friday, you can bag the Sky Q with Netflix package for just £31/mth, down from £36/mth
Sky has served up a remarkable Black Friday deal: Sky Q with Netflix for only £31/mth on an 18-month plan, down from £36/mth, amounting to a £90 saving overall, with an upfront cost of £20.
Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our Sky Q review, we tested everything about it. Sky Q comes with a hard disk recording system, allowing users to record broadcasted content for later viewing. The Sky Q box, which comes in two versions – a 2TB model and a 1TB model – supports up to six simultaneous recordings while watching another program. The 2TB model, in particular, supports 4K and HDR TV and movies.
The system’s main box is just one part of the Sky Q equation. It’s essentially a multiroom TV system, and adding Sky Q Mini boxes to the package enables TV access in other rooms. These Mini boxes connect to the main box via a 5GHz mesh network, providing access to live channels, recordings, and catch-up TV stored on the main box. However, they only display content in 1080p resolution.
Sky Q’s interface is user-friendly, featuring a simple vertical menu that allows easy access to various content sections. The system supports major third-party streaming apps, including Netflix, enhancing the range of available content.
Sky Q, despite facing increasing competition from streaming apps and hardware, remains a robust choice, especially for those who value hard disk recording and want access to Sky’s massive content library. This isn’t Sky’s only deal; we’ve got a roundup of the best Black Friday Sky deals so you can find one that’s right for you.