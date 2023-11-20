Best Black Friday deals 2023: Today’s top UK discounts from Apple, Ninja and more
Don't miss the best Black Friday deals across tech, home, beauty and more
Black Friday is here and we’ve already seen some of the best Black Friday deals of all time. From TVs, phones and iPads to vacuums, air fryers and smart home products, there’s something for everyone this year.
Most Black Friday sales have already started, meaning there’s plenty to look through. But with so many deals out there, it can be painful trying to sort the best from the rest. That’s where Expert Reviews comes in. We’ve already spent days trawling through deals from retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Boots, AO and more, so you don’t have to. Every year, we review tons of products, which means we’re clued up on the average prices on items across the year, and can spot both generous discounts and the less so generous.
So whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, want to upgrade your TV for Christmas or are looking for the latest phone discounts, we’ve got you covered with our extensive round up of the best Black Friday deals.
Best Black Friday deals: At a glance
Don’t want to sift through pages of deals? These are the best of the best so far.
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K (now £35, avg £60)
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (now £240, was £400)
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer (now £75, avg £150)
- Google Pixel 8 now £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
- Unlimited data with Smarty – just £15/mth
- PS5, plus free game (now £390, was £480)
- Shark ICZ300UKT vacuum cleaner (now £299, avg £362)
- 10.9in iPad (2022) (now £437, avg £485)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (now £199, avg £259)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (now £55, avg £93)
Best Black Friday deals UK – LIVE
20 Nov | 16:31
20 Nov | 15:58
Our favourite deals £50 and under
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K (now £35, avg £60)
- Shark handheld vacuum cleaner (now £50, avg £70)
- Barista and Co french press cafetiere (now £19, avg £25)
- Ring indoor security camera (now £30, avg £42)
- Beach barbie lowest-ever price (now £11, avg £15)
- Tower manual air fryer (now £28, avg £50)
- Google Chromecast 4K (now £40, avg £60)
- Nutribullet 600 series (now £50, was £66)
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds (now £45, avg £55)
- Echo Pop smart speaker (now £18, avg £34)
20 Nov | 15:35
WHOPPING 40% off these refurbished Dyson products
If you buy refurbished, this Black Friday, you could save an incredible 40% using code DYSONBF40. This discount is available on a range of Dyson products including the Airwrap multi styler, Supersonic hair dryer , Corrale straighteners, the V10 Absolute vacuum and more.
20 Nov | 15:22
The BEST mattress of 2023 is still half price
We crowned Emma’s NextGen Premium mattress the ‘Mattress of the Year’ in our recent Home Product of the Year Awards. The NextGen Premium Plus (which comes with the brand’s ‘cooling cover’) is currently 50% cheaper at £565 in a king size (was £1,129): a bargain in the brand’s sitewide Black Friday sale.
20 Nov | 14:38
Lowest-EVER price on the Apple AirPods Pro
Don’t miss this rare deal on one of our favourite pairs of earbuds. The AirPods Pro are now down to £199 for Black Friday, saving you a modest £30. These buds have excellent ANC, a good battery life and top-notch fit and comfort.
20 Nov | 14:12
20 Nov | 13:45
This EXCELLENT coffee capsule machine is now just £47
The Lavazza Jolie is compact, attractive and can make a great espresso in a pinch. What’s more, it’ll cost you less than £50 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The Jolie is currently down from £68 (avg) to £47, while the Jolie & Milk is now £85 (avg £120).
20 Nov | 12:45
Gone fishin’
We’re taking a short break, but we’ll be back after lunch to bring you more live coverage of the best Black Friday deals on tech, homeware and more. In the meantime, be sure to check out our main page, with an extensive roundup of all of the best deals we’ve seen this month.
20 Nov | 12:35
Save on this luxury memory foam mattress
Tempur’s luxuriously comfortable Original Supreme foam mattress is far from cheap. But you can currently save £200 in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, bringing a double down to £1,549 and a king size to £2,049. Tempur’s mattresses aren’t discounted as often as other mattress brands, so be sure to snap this one up if it takes your fancy.
20 Nov | 12:18
20 Nov | 12:07
Beat the winter blues with these SAD lamp and wake up light deals
With the days getting darker and colder, now’s the time to invest in a SAD lamp, and you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty on offer this Black Friday:
20 Nov | 11:51
This stellar cheap laptop deal is selling FAST
We’ve only recently published our review of the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34, but already Amazon has slashed the price of the laptop, bringing it down to £240 from a full price of £400. Offering unbeatable spec at this price, it houses an Intel Core i3- 1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, alongside a lovely 14in full HD display.
20 Nov | 11:38
MEGA discounts on Amazon Fire TV sticks
Right now, you can pick up some tasty savings on Amazon’s Fire TV stick range with Alexa voice controls.
Fire TV Stick (now £24) – Full HD streaming with access to thousands of apps including Disney+, Prime, Netflix and more.
Fire TV Stick 4K (now £35) – Full 4K UHD streaming and support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. Plus access to all the same apps as above.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (now £45) – Full 4K UHD streaming, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos. HDR10+ and Wi-Fi 6E. Fastest-ever start times for apps and access to all the same features as other versions.
20 Nov | 11:15
Just £30 for the Ring indoor security camera
This plug-in security camera is down to just £30 for one or £55 for two this Black Friday – saving you £12 on the average price. Check in on your family, pets and home with a real-time view and crisp 1080p video.
20 Nov | 11:00
Save on tipples in Master of Malt’s Black Friday sale
Master of Malt is offering a fantastic range of deals on whisky, gin, rum and more – in its first ever Black Friday sale. Some of our favourite drinks are available from the retailer, so it’s well worth checking out what’s on offer.
20 Nov | 10:44
INCREDIBLE price drop on our air fryer of the year
Our favourite air fryer, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer is down to its lowest-EVER price at Amazon – just £75. This is an incredible deal on an excellent fryer with a generous 7.6L capacity. It was £150, so this is a £75 saving.
20 Nov | 10:34
HUGE price drops on Lego sets
The Disney store has an incredible Black Friday sale on a range of Lego sets right now. Some of our favourites at their lowest-EVER price include the AT-AT (now £588, was £735), Disney Castle (now £276, was £350) and Spiderman The Daily Bugle (now £240, was £300).
20 Nov | 10:25
These Xbox deals are too good to miss
You can get the Xbox Series X – a five-star Best Buy – for £360, down from an average price of £446. The console’s more affordable sibling – the Series S – is down from an average of £243 to £189. Or, you can pay an extra £10 for the ‘Starter bundle’, which includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate.
Save BIG on the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a phenomenal camera, impressive performance and a very sizeable battery life. It’s expensive but for Black Friday you can get £300 off the list price of the 256GB model (now £949) or £400 off the 512GB model (now £999). Be sure to check the ‘Apply £250 voucher’ box, as well as an additional £50 voucher button at the checkout. If that wasn’t good enough, you’ll also get six months of Disney Plus, as well as 15% off the Galaxy Buds and smartwatch.
20 Nov | 09:59
One of our favourite pillows is almost half price
The Otty Deluxe Pure memory foam pillow – infused with bamboo and charcoal – is supremely comfortable (even if it looks a little boxy). In the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can save a huge 45%, bringing the cost of the pillow down from £70 to £45.
20 Nov | 09:32
Don’t miss this Nintendo Switch bundle
Get a Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition AND a three-month Switch Online voucher for just £300. The console alone is usually over £300, making this an INCREDIBLE saving.
20 Nov | 09:25
More of our favourite deals this Black Friday
Even more quick links to some of the best deals we’ve seen so far. Don’t miss out.
- Nothing phone (1) – now £299, was £373
- Tefal Easy Fry air fryer – now £40, was £80
- iPhone SE – now £429, was £479
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds – now £45, was £55
- Shark Flexstyle hair styler – now £216, was £270
- Amazon Fire TV 55in – now £150, was £470 (invite only)
- Google Chromecast 4K – now £40, was £60
- Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) – now £449, was £486
- Nutribullet 600 series – now £50, was £66
- MacBook Pro M3 – now £1,550, was £1,699
- Echo Pop smart speaker just £18 – Save £45 now
20 Nov | 09:06
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra now cheaper with FREE smart clock
You can now pick up the Razr 40 Ultra for £850 SIM-free (just £10 off its lowest-ever price) AND get a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 completely FREE. This model comes in three colours: blue, black or red and has 256GB of storage.
20 Nov | 08:58
Just £150 for our favourite budget office chair
The SIHOO office chair is back down to £150 for Black Friday, saving you £50 on its average Amazon price of £200. This has great features for the price and ideal if you’re trying to kit of an office on a budget.
20 Nov | 08:53
Check out some of our favourite deals so far
We’ve already seen plenty of top-notch deals over the past week or so. Here are quick links some of our favourites:
- Ninja Speedi – now £138, was £250
- Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £166, was £219
- Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50
- Dyson Corrale hair straighteners – now £200, was £400
- Shark Flexstyle 4-in1 styler – now £216, was £270
- Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400
- Google Pixel 8 now £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
- Google Pixel 7 cheapest-ever price – now £395, was £520
- Google Pixel 7a bundle – now £379, was £466
- Oppo Find X5 Pro – now £590, was £950