Best Black Friday deals 2023: Today’s top UK discounts from Apple, Ninja and more

Don't miss the best Black Friday deals across tech, home, beauty and more

Black Friday is here and we’ve already seen some of the best Black Friday deals of all time. From TVs, phones and iPads to vacuums, air fryers and smart home products, there’s something for everyone this year.

Most Black Friday sales have already started, meaning there’s plenty to look through. But with so many deals out there, it can be painful trying to sort the best from the rest. That’s where Expert Reviews comes in. We’ve already spent days trawling through deals from retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Boots, AO and more, so you don’t have to. Every year, we review tons of products, which means we’re clued up on the average prices on items across the year, and can spot both generous discounts and the less so generous.

So whether you’re looking for a new air fryer, want to upgrade your TV for Christmas or are looking for the latest phone discounts, we’ve got you covered with our extensive round up of the best Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday deals: At a glance

Don’t want to sift through pages of deals? These are the best of the best so far.

Best Black Friday deals UK – LIVE

20 Nov | 16:31

20 Nov | 15:58

Our favourite deals £50 and under

20 Nov | 15:35

WHOPPING 40% off these refurbished Dyson products

If you buy refurbished, this Black Friday, you could save an incredible 40% using code DYSONBF40. This discount is available on a range of Dyson products including the Airwrap multi styler, Supersonic hair dryer , Corrale straighteners, the V10 Absolute vacuum and more.

20 Nov | 15:22

The BEST mattress of 2023 is still half price

Emma NextGen Premium deal headerWe crowned Emma’s NextGen Premium mattress the ‘Mattress of the Year’ in our recent Home Product of the Year Awards. The NextGen Premium Plus (which comes with the brand’s ‘cooling cover’) is currently 50% cheaper at £565 in a king size (was £1,129): a bargain in the brand’s sitewide Black Friday sale.

20 Nov | 14:38

Lowest-EVER price on the Apple AirPods Pro

Don’t miss this rare deal on one of our favourite pairs of earbuds. The AirPods Pro are now down to £199 for Black Friday, saving you a modest £30. These buds have excellent ANC, a good battery life and top-notch fit and comfort.

20 Nov | 14:12

Looking for a new smartphone?

We’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday phone deals in our smartphone live blog.

20 Nov | 13:45

This EXCELLENT coffee capsule machine is now just £47

Lavazza Jolie capsule coffee machine in red, against a white backgroundThe Lavazza Jolie is compact, attractive and can make a great espresso in a pinch. What’s more, it’ll cost you less than £50 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The Jolie is currently down from £68 (avg) to £47, while the Jolie & Milk is now £85 (avg £120).

20 Nov | 12:45

Gone fishin’

We’re taking a short break, but we’ll be back after lunch to bring you more live coverage of the best Black Friday deals on tech, homeware and more. In the meantime, be sure to check out our main page, with an extensive roundup of all of the best deals we’ve seen this month.

20 Nov | 12:35

Save on this luxury memory foam mattress

Tempur’s luxuriously comfortable Original Supreme foam mattress is far from cheap. But you can currently save £200 in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, bringing a double down to £1,549 and a king size to £2,049. Tempur’s mattresses aren’t discounted as often as other mattress brands, so be sure to snap this one up if it takes your fancy.

20 Nov | 12:18

Want to bag a bargain on a new air fryer?

Make sure to check out our dedicated live blog on the best Black Friday air fryer deals

20 Nov | 12:07

Beat the winter blues with these SAD lamp and wake up light deals

With the days getting darker and colder, now’s the time to invest in a SAD lamp, and you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty on offer this Black Friday: 

20 Nov | 11:51

This stellar cheap laptop deal is selling FAST

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 deal headerWe’ve only recently published our review of the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34, but already Amazon has slashed the price of the laptop, bringing it down to £240 from a full price of £400. Offering unbeatable spec at this price, it houses an Intel Core i3- 1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, alongside a lovely 14in full HD display. 

View deal at Amazon

20 Nov | 11:38

MEGA discounts on Amazon Fire TV sticks

Right now, you can pick up some tasty savings on Amazon’s Fire TV stick range with Alexa voice controls.

Fire TV Stick (now £24) – Full HD streaming with access to thousands of apps including Disney+, Prime, Netflix and more. 

Fire TV Stick 4K (now £35) – Full 4K UHD streaming and support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. Plus access to all the same apps as above.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (now £45) – Full 4K UHD streaming, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos. HDR10+ and Wi-Fi 6E. Fastest-ever start times for apps and access to all the same features as other versions.

20 Nov | 11:15

Just £30 for the Ring indoor security camera

This plug-in security camera is down to just £30 for one or £55 for two this Black Friday – saving you £12 on the average price. Check in on your family, pets and home with a real-time view and crisp 1080p video.

20 Nov | 11:00

Save on tipples in Master of Malt’s Black Friday sale

Master of Malt is offering a fantastic range of deals on whisky, gin, rum and more – in its first ever Black Friday sale. Some of our favourite drinks are available from the retailer, so it’s well worth checking out what’s on offer. 

20 Nov | 10:44

INCREDIBLE price drop on our air fryer of the year

Best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals - live - Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer imageOur favourite air fryer, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer is down to its lowest-EVER price at Amazon – just £75. This is an incredible deal on an excellent fryer with a generous 7.6L capacity. It was £150, so this is a £75 saving.

20 Nov | 10:34

HUGE price drops on Lego sets

The Disney store has an incredible Black Friday sale on a range of Lego sets right now. Some of our favourites at their lowest-EVER price include the AT-AT (now £588, was £735), Disney Castle (now £276, was £350) and Spiderman The Daily Bugle (now £240, was £300).

20 Nov | 10:25

These Xbox deals are too good to miss

You can get the Xbox Series X – a five-star Best Buy – for £360, down from an average price of £446. The console’s more affordable sibling – the Series S – is down from an average of £243 to £189. Or, you can pay an extra £10 for the ‘Starter bundle’, which includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Save BIG on the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship

Aerial view of the Samsung Galaxy S23, on top of a hardback bookThe Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a phenomenal camera, impressive performance and a very sizeable battery life. It’s expensive but for Black Friday you can get £300 off the list price of the 256GB model (now £949) or £400 off the 512GB model (now £999). Be sure to check the ‘Apply £250 voucher’ box, as well as an additional £50 voucher button at the checkout. If that wasn’t good enough, you’ll also get six months of Disney Plus, as well as 15% off the Galaxy Buds and smartwatch.

20 Nov | 09:59

One of our favourite pillows is almost half price

The Otty Deluxe Pure memory foam pillow – infused with bamboo and charcoal – is supremely comfortable (even if it looks a little boxy). In the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can save a huge 45%, bringing the cost of the pillow down from £70 to £45.

20 Nov | 09:32

Don’t miss this Nintendo Switch bundle

Get a Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition AND a three-month Switch Online voucher for just £300. The console alone is usually over £300, making this an INCREDIBLE saving.

20 Nov | 09:25

More of our favourite deals this Black Friday

Even more quick links to some of the best deals we’ve seen so far. Don’t miss out.

20 Nov | 09:06

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra now cheaper with FREE smart clock

You can now pick up the Razr 40 Ultra for £850 SIM-free (just £10 off its lowest-ever price) AND get a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 completely FREE. This model comes in three colours: blue, black or red and has 256GB of storage.

20 Nov | 08:58

Just £150 for our favourite budget office chair

The SIHOO office chair is back down to £150 for Black Friday, saving you £50 on its average Amazon price of £200. This has great features for the price and ideal if you’re trying to kit of an office on a budget.

20 Nov | 08:53

Check out some of our favourite deals so far

We’ve already seen plenty of top-notch deals over the past week or so. Here are quick links some of our favourites:

