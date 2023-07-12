When is Prime Day 2023: Don’t miss out on these INCREDIBLE deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here and the deals are bigger than ever
Prime Day 2023 is here and possibly bigger than ever, with all the best Prime Day deals now live. From Tuesday 11 July to Wednesday 12 July, you can bag some serious bargains on a range of products from kitchen appliances to smartphones. Last year, Amazon treated customers to not one but TWO mega sales: Prime Day 2022 and its October sales event dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, igniting a pre-Christmas shopping frenzy.
This year marks Amazon’s eighth Amazon Prime Day and from what we’ve seen so far, you’re not going to want to miss it. If you’re in the market to secure a stonking deal and even stock up for Christmas while you’re at it, take a look at our deals before.
To make things even easier for you, we’ve highlighted the very best deals by category. So whether you’re looking for a smart doorbell, an air fryer, a smartphone or the latest in beauty, we’ve got you covered. Just click on the links below to be fast-tracked to your favourites.
Best Prime Day deals now live
If you want to take advantage of these excellent Prime Day deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. Not already signed up? You can nab yourself a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now. Best of all, it’s easy to cancel, so if you decide Prime isn’t for you, you won’t be charged before the 30 day period is up – that’s a win-win in our eyes.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Quick links
Best Amazon device deals
Four months FREE Amazon Music Unlimited
As part of the Prime Day sale, you can now get a WHOPPING four months of Amazon music for FREE instead of the usual one. This allows you to listen to millions of artists and podcasters, ad-free with unlimited skips, for a full four months. But hurry, it ends midnight 12 July.
Amazon’s Kindle Scribe drops to its lowest price EVER
Assuming you won’t be able to get a decent deal on a brand-new product this Amazon Prime Day? Think again. Amazon has carved a LUDICROUS £55 off the price of its Kindle Scribe, which is now just £260, down from its average of £315 on the site. We awarded the Scribe four stars out of five in our original review, where we sang the praises of its pin-sharp E Ink display, intuitive stylus and ability to annotate Kindle books. Our major quibble was with the price, but this deal blows that concern out of the water.
EXTRAORDINARY savings on the 5th gen Echo Dot (now £22)
Deals on Amazon tech don’t get much better than this. If you’re very quick, you can scoop up the five-star and Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Echo Dot (5th gen) for its lowest-ever price of £22, down from its average of £44. That’s a stonking saving on what was already the best-value smart speaker. Now with more body-shaking bass and new smarts in the form of a handy temperature sensor, the Dot is better than ever. Just get in there before midnight on 12 July to avoid disappointment.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max now JUST £38
Until 12 July, you can pick up the excellent Fire 4K Max for only £38. This model is Wi-Fi 6 compatible, has complete HDR support and an Alexa voice remote, so if you’ve been after a competent 4K streamer, then you’re in luck. Be quick though, this won’t hang around for long.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now £60
Prime Day is here and for a limited time you can snag yourself a Ring Video Doorbell for just £60, instead of the usual average Amazon price of £81. That’s a nifty £21 saving. This 2nd Gen model comes with night vision, 1080p HD video and plenty of features to help you see, hear and speak to visitors from your devices, wherever you are.
The new Echo Pop gets MASSIVE first discount (now £18)
Despite being less than two months old, Amazon’s new Echo Pop speaker is still getting in on the Prime Day bonanza, cuttings its price by more than half. The previously £45 speaker can now be snatched up for a ridiculously cheap £18. If you’ve been waiting to get into the smart speaker game, there’s no better entry point than this.
Best smartphone and SIM deals
Nab a Google Pixel 7 for just £445 (was £524)
Get your hands on one of the hottest mid-range smartphones for even less in the Prime Day sale. We absolutely love the Pixel 7 and gave it a five-star rating in our full review. With its excellent camera options, decent battery life and overall excellent performance, you get some serious bang for your buck with this phone and now it’s even cheaper until midnight on 12 July. Snap it up before it’s too late.
Samsung Galaxy A54 PRICE PLUMMET (was £443, now £369)
How’s this for a magnificent deal on a mid-range smartphone? As an Amazon Prime Day treat, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 has been SLASHED to just £369, down from its average of £443 on the site. Considering that we garlanded the Galaxy A53 with five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review for its gorgeous screen, punchy performance and long battery life, that’s staggering value for money. Just get in there soon while it lasts.
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is SPECTACULAR
It’s fair to say that we’re fans of the flexible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 here at Expert Reviews: we showered it with five stars and a Best Buy award in our in-depth review – the highest praise we can bestow. Now, for the 11 and 12 July only, Amazon has cut the price of the 128GB handset to £599, down from £899. That’s a phenomenal saving on one of the best – and most attention-grabbing – smartphones on the market.
Best home deals
SIHOO Office Desk Chair reduced to £150 (£140 with voucher)
One of our favourite value office chairs is now back down to just £150 for Prime Day – or £140 when you apply the £10 voucher listed. It has plenty of features for the price, including an adjustable headrest, decent lumbar support and it also comes in a choice of three colours including black, grey and orange. You’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage though, this deal ends midnight 12 July.
Eufy Security Wireless 2K Video Doorbell only £95
If you’re quick, you can pick up this smart video doorbell from Eufy for just £95, instead of the usual £150. With a wide, 4:3 aspect ratio and plenty of options for motion detection and alerts, this doorbell lets you see and speak to whoever is at your door, wherever you are. Better still, there’s no additional fees with this one, as all your data is stored locally. What’s more, if you want to add to your smart home protection, the Eufy Security outdoor wireless camera system is also on sale for Prime Day for £369, down from £500.
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum with Anti-Hair Wrap only £180
You don’t want to miss out on this one. The excellent Shark Anti-Hair Wrap vacuum is now just £180 in the Prime Day sale. With a 40 minute run time on average and bundles of accessories to clean every nook or your home, this is one of the best mid-range stick vacuums you can buy.
Shark Corded Upright Vacuum now just £160
You’ll struggle to find a better deal on a quality corded vacuum than this. The Shark Corded Upright with pet tool is reduced to just £160, down from its full price of £300. This heavy-duty vacuum comes with plenty of tools to help you clean your entire home and as it’s corded, there’s no need to worry about short run times. If you want to take advantage of this great price you’ll need to hurry, as the deal ends midnight 12 July.
Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress now discounted for Prime Day
Our favourite hybrid mattress is now down to £962 in the Prime Day sale. We rate the Hybrid pro for its support and comfort, giving it a full five out of five and best-buy award in the full review. This deal ends 12 July, so be quick if you want to take advantage.
Oclean X10 electric toothbrush (was £59, now £48)
Sick of your tired, old electric toothbrush? Amazon Prime Day is your best chance to scoop a BARGAIN and here’s one right now. The Oclean X10, which is our favourite high-tech sonic electric toothbrush, has had its price cut from an average of £59 to just £48. If you decide to treat your teeth, you’ll get a huge battery life of up to 60 days, brushing feedback via the nifty display and a range of settings. Just remember to get in there quickly.
Best kitchen appliance deals
Ninja air fryer at LOWEST-EVER price (now £75)
If you’ve been on the fence about buying an air fryer, there’s never been a better time to take the leap and try one out. This 3.8L air fryer from Ninja is the perfect size for couples and small families. It’s non-stick, easy to clean, and delivers low fat frying and versatile cooking options that you’ll use every day. Right now, you can snap it up for just £75 in the Prime Day sale, saving an impressive £41 on its average Amazon price.
Instant vortex Plus Dual air fryer now £125 (Was £200)
If you’re in the market for a dual-drawer air fryer right now, you’re in luck. The Instant Vortex Plus Dual air fryer is easily one of the best you can buy and it’s available for a bargain price of £125, down from £200 this Prime Day. With cooking times and results that trump a traditional oven, as well as a huge 7.6L capacity, you’re getting two air-fryers’ worth of cooking space for just £125. It’s a FANTASTIC saving and the lowest price this air fryer has ever been.
HUGE discount on the Instant Vortex 5.7L air fryer
If a dual drawer fryer is a bit too big for your kitchen, Amazon have also reduced the price of the single drawer Vortex model, bringing it down to just £60. That’s a WHOPPING £36 off the average Amazon price and its biggest ever discount. You’ll still get all the great features of the dual-basket model, just in a smaller package. Be quick though, this one won’t hang around.
Lowest-ever price on Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker (now £175)
On a time crunch in the kitchen? The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 multi-cooker can cook a full meal in as little as 15 minutes. Right now, you can pick one up for just £175 in the Prime Day sale, a huge £75 saving that brings it down to its lowest-ever price. It combines a slow cooker, steamer, air fryer, and more and in our full review, we awarded it a full five stars and a coveted best buy award.
L’OR Barista Sublime coffee machine now £50
There’s a HUGE £25 discount on this five-star best-buy coffee pod machine right now. With an average Amazon price of £84, the L’OR Barista Sublime is now cheaper than ever for a limited time. As well as being Nespresso pod compatible, this dual-spout model also works with L’OR’s double-shot capsules, allowing you to pour two espressos at once or a double shot just for yourself. Be quick though, this deal ends at midnight on 12 July.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop now £59
You can now pick up this pocket-sized Nespresso machine for a bargain price of £59 in the Prime Day sale. It’s a small discount on its average Amazon price, but it’s already a great value machine that offers plenty of drink options and good coffee in a fun, compact design.
Pet deals
Sheba Fine Flakes Poultry in Jelly 40 pack (now £11)
If you’re looking for a bargain on a boat load of wet cat food, this HUGE 40 pouch multipack of Sheba Fine Flakes is just a mere £11 for Prime Day. Flavours include chicken, duck, turkey and poultry in a soft jelly, meaning you’ll get 10 packs of each, with each pouch containing 85g of food. This is a great little bulk buy well worth considering.
Just £29 for 96-pack of Gourmet Perle Adult Wet Cat Food
This simply ENORMOUS cat food bulk-buy was already a bargain at its average Amazon price of £35, but until midnight 12 July, you can snag it for just £29. Gourmet Perle’s chef’s selection includes 85g packs of duck, lamb, chicken and turkey in gravy. This works out at around 30p per pack – bargain.
Best TV and audio deals
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED TV now just £650 (was £906)
If you’re quick you can snag an INCREDIBLE deal on this 65in Amazon Fire TV. There’s an incredible £256 off the average Amazon price, making this one of the best TV deals we’ve seen so far. We gave this five out of five stars in our full review due to its excellent performance and size. It was already competitively priced before Prime Day, so this HUGE discount makes it an absolute must-have.
Apple AirPods (3rd gen) with case now at LOWEST-EVER price
On average, these AirPods would set you back £164 but for two days only, you can pick them up for just £139 in the Prime Day sale – their lowest price to date. In our full review, we gave them five out of five stars for their excellent performance. This deal won’t hang around for long though, so get in quick.
Sony WF-1000XM4 at LOWEST-EVER price for Prime Day
We rate these Sony earbuds for their excellent ANC, premium audio and array of useful features. Now, until 12 July, you can pick them up at their lowest-EVER price of just £149 – that’s a saving of £49 when compared to the average Amazon price. Alternatively, you can pick up the over-ear WH-1000XM4 headphones at a discounted price of £208, this isn’t quite its lowest-ever but a good deal nonetheless.
Best laptop and tablet deals
Macbook Air M1 at LOWEST-EVER price (now £739)
If you’ve been waiting for a MacBook deal now’s the time to strike, the impressive MacBook Air with M1 chip has an INCREDIBLE £141 off its average Amazon price of £881. In our full review, we gave it a five-star, best-buy award for its impressive battery life, excellent performance and beautiful display. This model comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Apple products are rarely discounted and even more rarely by this much, so don’t sleep on this deal – it ends at midnight on 12 July.
Apple 2022 10.9-in iPad Air down to £579
The four star recommended 2022 iPad is now reduced to £579 for Prime Day. We rated it for fast performance in testing, decent battery life and its overall spectacular design. This model has an Apple M1 chip, 12MP wide camera and up to 256GB of storage. Ends midnight 12 July, so be quick.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 hits ROCK-BOTTOM price for Prime Day (now £749)
For a laptop alternative, it’s unlikely that any deal is going to beat this absolute jaw-dropper on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The base model, which previously averaged around the £1,000 mark in price, is currently going for just £749, beating its previous record-low price by over £200. That’s an incredible price for such a lightweight and powerful 2-in-1, and if you want any further oomph, the 16GB model is also cheaper than ever, at £949.
What is Prime Day?
Originally running for 24 hours in nine countries, Prime Day has since expanded to a two-day event spanning 20 countries across the globe. Deals go live at midnight, with popular products very likely to sell out before the 48-hour period is up. Essentially, it’s like the mad rush of a superstore on Black Friday, but from the comfort and safety of your own home.
For the event, Amazon has sales and reductions on a fleet of top brands, with prices on products from the likes of Shark, Samsung, Tefal, Nespresso, Oral-B, Xiaomi, Hasbro and more to be slashed.
How long will Prime Day 2023 last?
As illogical as it may sound, Prime Day no longer lasts for just one day. The past three years have all seen Prime Day running for a total of 48 hours.
While this 48-hour time constraint does make it difficult to snag all the deals you want – as you still need to eat and sleep, giving other deal hunters a chance to get that coveted item before you – our comprehensive deals coverage will hopefully give you the leg up you need to get all the discounted items you desire.
