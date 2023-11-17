The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is CHEAPER than ever for Black Friday

The 2021 model has several improvements. It’s thinner and lighter than the previous model, with a display that’s 10% brighter, an increase to 3GB RAM, and support for Dolby Atmos audio. The tablet’s design remains largely consistent with previous iterations but has been slightly refined, now slimmer and lighter, making it more portable. The ports and buttons are conveniently located, and it includes Dolby Atmos integrated dual speakers, offering a surprisingly robust audio experience for a budget tablet.

The Fire HD 10’s IPS display remains largely unchanged, maintaining a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 with increased brightness. Performance-wise, it is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T chipset. The tablet performs admirably in day-to-day use, with quick boot-up times and responsive app switching. It notably outperforms the cheaper Fire HD 8 in benchmark tests, although its graphics performance is moderate.

One of the most impressive features of the Fire HD 10 is its battery life, which significantly outperforms other tablets in its price range. The Fire OS 7, running on Android 9, offers unique software features such as split-screen mode and hands-free Alexa, enhancing the user experience.