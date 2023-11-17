The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is CHEAPER than ever for Black Friday
The five-star Amazon Fire HD 10 has plummeted to its lowest-ever price of £60 this Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet is being offered at the low price of just £60, marking a significant reduction from its usual £130. Receiving five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, this tablet is renowned for providing great value.
The Fire HD 10, a 10.1in tablet, is known for its affordable pricing and full HD screen. It runs on Amazon’s Fire OS Android overlay and comes with pre-installed Amazon App Store and Alexa voice assistant. It offers choices between 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card, and maintains the same 2MP front-facing camera as its 2019 predecessor.
The 2021 model has several improvements. It’s thinner and lighter than the previous model, with a display that’s 10% brighter, an increase to 3GB RAM, and support for Dolby Atmos audio. The tablet’s design remains largely consistent with previous iterations but has been slightly refined, now slimmer and lighter, making it more portable. The ports and buttons are conveniently located, and it includes Dolby Atmos integrated dual speakers, offering a surprisingly robust audio experience for a budget tablet.
The Fire HD 10’s IPS display remains largely unchanged, maintaining a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 with increased brightness. Performance-wise, it is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T chipset. The tablet performs admirably in day-to-day use, with quick boot-up times and responsive app switching. It notably outperforms the cheaper Fire HD 8 in benchmark tests, although its graphics performance is moderate.
One of the most impressive features of the Fire HD 10 is its battery life, which significantly outperforms other tablets in its price range. The Fire OS 7, running on Android 9, offers unique software features such as split-screen mode and hands-free Alexa, enhancing the user experience.
Overall, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) stands out as an exceptional value, especially at this Black Friday price. It’s an ideal choice for anyone seeking a large-screen tablet without wanting to invest in higher-priced alternatives like the iPad.