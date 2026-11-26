This is how much the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost you

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Black Friday console deals have been scarce so far this year, but EE has finally given me something worth writing about.

The telecoms company is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle that includes the Slim Disc Edition console, two DualSense controllers, a digital code for Grand Theft Auto VI and a £100 EE Gamecard for £690.

That’s as good as it gets for PlayStation offers in the current climate. RAM shortages mean the base console costs more than it did at launch, and good luck finding the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro for anything approaching its RRP (it’s currently available for £1,450 😳).

This EE bundle ticks all the boxes: a disc drive lets you borrow games from friends, pick up pre-owned games from places like CEX and eBay on the cheap, and build a physical collection, which I’m really into.

Sony will stop manufacturing disc versions of PS5 games from January 2028, but until then, having a disc drive is worth the extra outlay. Physical games can often be bought for cheaper than on the PS Store, so you’ll make your money back if you buy a decent number of games.

Having a second DualSense is a game-changer for gamers like me. I regularly have to switch my pads over during long sessions; being able to charge one while using the other is always handy.

I don’t think I really need to say much about GTA VI. Many describe it as the best game ever made, which is perhaps unsurprising given how much money it cost and how long it’s been in the making. I haven’t fired it up yet as I’ve been finishing off a couple of other games before losing my life to it, but Will Georgiadis tells me it’s all he’d hoped for and more.

A £100 EE Game Card is just the icing on the cake. The EE Game Store has a huge number of titles available for purchase, or you can decide to buy a PlayStation e-gift card and spend the money on the PS Store instead.

However you choose to play it, this Black Friday PS5 deal can’t be beaten right now. I convinced our Home Editor, Gareth Thomas, to buy it after a week of to-and-froing about buying a new console. And I’d encourage you to do the same if you don’t already own a current-gen console and want to jump on the GTA VI bandwagon.

One word of warning: once you’ve gone down the GTA VI rabbit hole, your work, social life and romantic relationship will suffer. Please game responsibly.