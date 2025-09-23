AO Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds review: No nonsense and few surprises

AO’s first foray into the world of true wireless earbuds could have gone a lot worse, but the retailer has its work cut out breaking into a competitive market

Electrical retailer AO has jumped into shark-infested waters with a pair of true wireless earbuds that ensure basic needs are served for not too much cash.

These AO wireless debutants promise active noise cancellation, efficient Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and 32 hours of total playtime. So are these cut-price earpieces the buy that bargain hunters have been waiting for? Time to take a closer listen.

What do you get for the money?

Brand recognition is a powerful thing, and even the most disinterested punter will know of and have some confidence in AO as a heavily-advertised retail brand.

Its first true wireless earbuds are available for pocket money – just £39. If you need buds that won’t break the bank, you’re in the right place. What’s more, if you’re an AO club member, you’ll save a tenner on top of that. AO Five Star membership is an annual subscription deal that opens the door to discounts, like this one, as well as special offers and free deliveries.

Price-wise, they go up against the likes of the CMF Buds 2, from Nothing, and the JLab JBuds Pods ANC. The feature specification centres on active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection, and Bluetooth 5.4. There’s no spatial audio mode or multipoint connectivity. The only bells and whistles you get come as a response to finger prods.

The buds ship with a pleasingly compact charging case, USB-A to USB-C charging cable and three sizes of silicone ear tips. There’s a choice of either black or white finish. My earbuds were black, with a contrasting grey stem. The enclosures are actually quite bulbous; however, they wedge into place with considerable firmness.

While the buds are glossy, the case is matte and has a nice leatherette texture. It’s quite Marshall-esque. An aluminium band adds visual flair. While there’s no AO branding on the buds themselves, the logo is present on the case. Measuring 45 x 59 x 21mm (WDH), it’s easily stowed away.

Battery life is nothing special. The case incorporates a 400mAh lithium-ion cell, while the buds have one-tenth that capacity. AO quotes total playtime at 32 hours, with the buds having more than enough juice to see you through a solid day of use.

What do they do well?

Given their budget price tag, I think the AO deliver a respectable level of performance. Bass could drop a little lower, and soundstage integrity could be improved, but kicking back with Dire Straits’ Sultans of Swing, Mark Knopfler’s liquid guitar work sounds precise and articulate, and there’s a nice mid-bass response. For non-critical, everyday use, they’re fine.

Andy, if you primarily listen to talk radio or audiobooks, these AO earbuds are more than up to the job. They’re able to articulate voices capably and with a decent amount of individuality.

They’re also fine in the usability department. The touch sensor on the stalks does the usual, stopping, starting and skipping tracks with requisite prods, while an extended dab cycles you through ANC options. A double-tap will open up your voice assistant, be it Google or Alexa. There’s no control app, however, so you can’t customise either the controls or sound.

Active noise cancellation is nice to have on a pair of cheap earbuds, though it’s best described as mild here. It certainly cleans the noise floor, but by AO’s own admission, only blocks background noise by up to 35dB. If you need more intrusive extraneous noise when out and about, there’s a transparency mode, which works well enough.

What could be improved?

Although I’ve said sonic performance is respectable, the AO buds are a little on the thin side and can sound quite gritty at high volumes. The groove metal of Five Finger Death Punch’s The End threatens to derail the AO drivers; played loud, the sound quickly takes on a sandpaper quality.

They don’t really drop deep either, so if you like your club tracks banging, then it might be an idea to look elsewhere. I’d also hesitate to describe their output as musical. Stereo integrity could definitely be better. This could be down to issues with phase alignment, microsecond timing delays, or simply driver intolerances. It’s difficult to know.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia electro dance trance is pointy by design, so the buds don’t bring undue attention to this trait. However, a more compositional piece, like Mike Oldfield’s Hergest Ridge, just fails to knit.

I’d certainly like a more effective ANC for more satisfying immersion when commuting. If AO plans on giving its buds an upgrade at some point, the reassurance of a modest level of weather-proofing in the design would be welcome. In fact, the design could do with an ergonomic overhaul; I’m not sure I would want to wear these for three hours plus in one sitting, as they’re not overly comfortable.

Should you buy the AO Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds?

These inexpensive in-ears fully obey what’s written on the tin. And if you’re an AO member, it’s difficult to argue with their value. Those seeking everyday, unapologetically unpretentious, personal audio will appreciate their generic stalk design, and serviceable attempts at noise cancellation.

They’re perfectly suitable for everyday use, particularly if you’re looking for a low-cost way to catch up on podcasts. I’m a big fan of supermarket own-brand baked beans. Sometimes you just don’t need to spend more.