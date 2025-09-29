Drown out noise and listen in comfort with the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE offer powerful sound and active noise cancellation, allowing you to take control of what you hear and what you don’t

Everybody has different requirements when choosing wireless earbuds. What works for one person in terms of design and comfort may not work for another, and sound quality— arguably the most important aspect of earbuds’ performance — is subjective.

While the idea that there’s a pair of earbuds that tick every box for every consumer is a fallacy, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE cater excellently for a wide range of users. All-day comfort and powerful sound are complemented by active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that helps drown out external noise and allows you to focus on what truly matters in the moment. The earbuds can also connect to all your favourite devices, from your smartphone to your Samsung TV.

Continue reading to learn what sets the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE apart from the true wireless crowd and how they can enhance your listening experience wherever you go.

Comfort and control

Some wireless earbuds become uncomfortable when worn for long periods, to the point where you may be forced to remove them from your ears. There’s nothing more frustrating than a poor fit causing physical pain and preventing you from enjoying your music, audiobook or podcast.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE’s updated blade design ensures a secure and comfortable in-ear fit, allowing you to wear them for hours on end without issue, blocking out the world or focusing on your work for as long as you need.

What’s more, the Galaxy Buds3 FE feature intuitive pinch and swipe controls that make asking them what to do a breeze. Whether you want to play or pause audio, skip a track you’re not fond of, or engage ANC, the Buds3 FE have got you covered.

Sound and ANC

If you’re a frequent flyer or commuter on public transport, you’ll be all too familiar with the external distractions that can prevent you from enjoying what’s playing on your earbuds. Whether it’s the low hum of an engine or the incessant chatter of those around you, you’ll often find yourself pumping up the volume to drown out the world around you. But this never quite cuts it, and risks damaging your hearing.

The active noise-cancelling technology used by the Galaxy Buds3 FE reduces ambient noise to enable you to enjoy what you’re listening to, at volumes that won’t lead to hearing loss. A simple double tap on the outside of the earbuds engages the ANC, and the Buds3 FE use three highly sensitive microphones in each earbud and clever digital signal processing to tackle external sound. Distractions won’t be completely eradicated, but dampened to a degree that enables you to listen in far greater peace.

In addition to ANC, the Galaxy Buds3 FE support Samsung’s 360 Audio. This proprietary spatial audio technology boosts listening immersion considerably, drawing out fine details for the ultimate audio escapism. Both 360 Audio and ANC settings can be directly accessed via the Quick Panel on Samsung smartphones.

Amplify your experience with Google Gemini

Most people will have used artificial intelligence (AI) in one way or another by this point, be that to ask ChatGPT to create a new workout plan, or use Google Gemini to redesign your bedroom. The possibilities are endless, and the Galaxy Buds3 FE have some compelling AI capabilities built in.

Hands-free Google Gemini is available by simply uttering “Hey Google”, and following up with questions, ideas, tasks, to-do requests or instructions to set reminders. It’s like having a super-smart personal assistant in your ears at all times.

The earbuds also benefit from Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Samsung devices. The headline feature here is real-time language translation. The Buds3 FE’s Listening mode is engaged by pinching and holding your earbuds, and it listens to conversations in different languages before playing a translation of what’s been said through the headphones. Conversation mode, which is activated by a quick pinch of the buds, takes this a step further, bridging gaps in your conversation to allow you to speak freely with others in a language other than your native tongue.

Galaxy AI also helps sculpt your audio experience, automatically adapting to your listening preferences, such as sound levels, while unlocking other personalised features.

Expand your experience beyond your smartphone

Of course, wireless earbuds are pretty much redundant without source devices supplying them with content. The Galaxy Buds3 FE integrate into Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, connecting seamlessly with the brand’s smartphones, tablets and TVs. Pairing the Galaxy Buds3 FE to one of these devices couldn’t be easier: while signed in to a Samsung account on your source device, simply open the charging case, and pairing will start automatically.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE also put convenience first. With their Auto Switch capabilities, the earbuds detect any audio activity and automatically transfer the connection to the device that’s playing audio or receiving a call. That way, you never have to stress about disconnecting from your Samsung laptop to take a phone call on your smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE: Key features

Comfort and quality are central to the Galaxy Buds3 FE offering, but they have plenty of other strings to their bow, including a minimalist, lightweight design in either Black or Grey.

To summarise what they bring to the table, here’s a list of their key features:

Powerful sound

ANC technology

AI courtesy of Google Gemini and Galaxy AI

Seamless connectivity with Samsung devices, from your smartphone to your TV

Bluetooth 5.4 (AAC, SBC and Samsung Seamless Codec support)

Touch controls

Up to 18 hours total talk time when ANC is engaged

Up to 24 hours total music play time when ANC is engaged (30 hours with ANC off)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE cost £129, and you can get £20 cashback for a limited time when you purchase through Curry’s website.