Here’s the best Amazon Fire TV deal of the spring sale, according to our TV specialist

The 65in Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, an impressive 4K HDR TV with full-array local dimming, is available for £750 in Amazon’s spring sale. That’s down from its average Amazon price of £841, and the three other screen sizes have also received discounts.

The 43in model costs £320 (average £442), the 50in option is available for £440 (average £538), while the 55in alternative will set you back £500 (average £618). You don’t have long to take advantage of these offers, as the retail giant’s latest deals period ends at 11:59pm on Monday, 25 March.

Did the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED get a good review?