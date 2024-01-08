CES 2024: JBL brings its touchscreen case to three new pairs of earbuds

JBL has unveiled several additions to its product lineup at CES 2024, spearheaded by the arrival of its smart charging case to the JBL Live TWS 3 series.

The brand debuted its first touchscreen true wireless charging case in late 2022 and brought it to market with the JBL Tour Pro 2 early last year. And now the LED touchscreen display is making its way to the charging case of three slightly more budget-friendly earbuds: the Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3 and the Live Flex 3.

Set to release in mid-June 2024, the three models feature JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth 5.3 LE and will deliver Hi-Res audio for a launch price of £180.