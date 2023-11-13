Get MASSIVE The Ordinary beauty discounts for the whole Black Friday period

The Ordinary’s products start from as little as £5, making them much more affordable than other skincare lines. For example, the brand’s Retinol 1% in Squalane is significantly cheaper than similar products from other brands. This pricing strategy allows consumers to build a comprehensive skincare routine without breaking the bank.

The brand’s success is attributed to its science-based, single-ingredient-focused approach. The Ordinary emphasises transparency and doesn’t mark up the cost of its ingredients.

Expert Reviews has tested The Ordinary’s excellent products extensively, evaluating their texture, consistency, scent, ingredients and, most importantly, their effectiveness. The testing process involves using each product for three months to gauge maximum results and assessing suitability for various skin types.