Get MASSIVE The Ordinary beauty discounts for the whole Black Friday period
The Ordinary is offering 23% off absolutely everything for the whole of November. How’s that for a Black Friday deal?
The Ordinary, a brand known for its effective, budget-friendly skincare products, is offering a 23% discount on its entire range for the whole of November. These pre-Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity for skincare enthusiasts to stock up on high-quality products at a reduced cost.
Established in 2016, The Ordinary quickly became a significant player in the beauty industry. Known for its no-frills approach, the brand offers a wide range of products, including serums, foundations, primers, concealers, haircare, and even a brow and lash serum. Its popularity is evident in the rapid sell-outs and waiting lists for its products, such as the Squalane Cleanser.
The Ordinary’s products start from as little as £5, making them much more affordable than other skincare lines. For example, the brand’s Retinol 1% in Squalane is significantly cheaper than similar products from other brands. This pricing strategy allows consumers to build a comprehensive skincare routine without breaking the bank.
The brand’s success is attributed to its science-based, single-ingredient-focused approach. The Ordinary emphasises transparency and doesn’t mark up the cost of its ingredients.
Expert Reviews has tested The Ordinary’s excellent products extensively, evaluating their texture, consistency, scent, ingredients and, most importantly, their effectiveness. The testing process involves using each product for three months to gauge maximum results and assessing suitability for various skin types.
The Ordinary’s all-November Black Friday sale offers an excellent chance to purchase high-quality skincare products at even more affordable prices. Whether you’re new to the brand or looking to restock your favourites, this deal is worth exploring for anyone interested in effective skincare solutions.