How to turn your bedroom into the best sleep environment

It’s widely said that the “blue light” from smartphones and other digital screens can have a negative impact on your sleep. Doomscrolling at bedtime certainly won’t help lull you into a state of relaxation, but recent studies suggest that the blue light effect has been exaggerated.

Nevertheless, exposure to any sort of light in the evening will suppress your body’s production of melatonin. If you want to improve your sleep, banishing light from your bedroom should be strategy number one.

2. Noise

You’re not completely unconscious when you sleep. Your brain is aware enough to respond to loud noise, unexpected noise and even quiet sounds that have personal relevance to you, such as your baby gurgling.

Sleep can be disturbed by noises as low as 30-40 decibels, which is half as loud as street traffic, although people’s sensitivity varies, and your own sensitivity varies throughout the night. When you’re in deep sleep (stage 3, 4 and REM) you’re less likely to be woken by noise.

3. Temperature

Temperature may have an even bigger impact on sleep quality than noise. Our body temperature naturally drops to its lowest level about two hours after we fall asleep, and if the room is too warm to let this happen (around 20°C or more), you won’t get enough “slow wave” deep sleep to feel refreshed when you wake.

Being too cold can keep you awake too, as you’ll know if you’ve ever tried to sleep in a tent. However, we adapt to sleeping in the cold more easily than sleeping in the warm.

4. Smell

The fragrance of your room can have a big impact on your ability to fall asleep, stay asleep and sleep deeply, according to scientists exploring drug-free insomnia treatments. Lavender and chamomile aid sleep, while peppermint can help people feel more awake.