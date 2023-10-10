Get a BARGAIN soundbar deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Turbocharge your TV audio this Amazon Prime Day with this bargain DTS Virtual: X soundbar from Denon
Until midnight tomorrow, you can snag the Denon DHT-S216 soundbar in the Amazon Prime Day sales for an irresistible £140, down from £199.
In our in-depth Denon DHT-S216 review, we gave it a glowing five-star review and our Best Buy award. In our review, we highlighted its compact dimensions, impressive audio quality, ease of setup and value for money. At full price, it’s a great buy; for £140, it’s a bargain.
The Denon DHT-S216 is a 2.1 soundbar that combines dual mid-range drivers and tweeters with two integrated, downwards-firing subwoofers. The result is an audio experience that combines crisp and clear highs with deep bass and makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.
Whether you’re watching an action-packed blockbuster or listening to your favourite tunes, this compact soundbar punches well above its weight and price point, and the DTS Virtual: X technology does an amazing job of generating virtual surround sound without extra speakers.
Indeed, another key reason to love the Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar is its sleek and minimalist design. The integrated subwoofers mean that you don’t have to find room for a dedicated subwoofer in your living room, and the Denon’s slim profile slots neatly in front of your TV without drawing undue attention to itself.
Furthermore, the setup is a breeze. You won’t need a degree in audio engineering to get this soundbar up and running. Just follow the simple instructions, connect it to your TV, and you’re ready to enjoy immersive sound. It’s a hassle-free solution to upgrading your home entertainment system.
For £140, the Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar is a relatively cheap way to dramatically improve your TV audio. We suspect these will sell fast, so grab one before the clock strikes midnight tomorrow.