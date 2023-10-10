Get a BARGAIN soundbar deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Until midnight tomorrow, you can snag the Denon DHT-S216 soundbar in the Amazon Prime Day sales for an irresistible £140, down from £199.

In our in-depth Denon DHT-S216 review, we gave it a glowing five-star review and our Best Buy award. In our review, we highlighted its compact dimensions, impressive audio quality, ease of setup and value for money. At full price, it’s a great buy; for £140, it’s a bargain.

The Denon DHT-S216 is a 2.1 soundbar that combines dual mid-range drivers and tweeters with two integrated, downwards-firing subwoofers. The result is an audio experience that combines crisp and clear highs with deep bass and makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

Whether you’re watching an action-packed blockbuster or listening to your favourite tunes, this compact soundbar punches well above its weight and price point, and the DTS Virtual: X technology does an amazing job of generating virtual surround sound without extra speakers.