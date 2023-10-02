Pick up a JAW-DROPPING previous-generation bargain ahead of the Google Pixel 8 launch
This dazzling deal in the week of the Google Pixel 8 launch gets you the five-star Pixel 7a plus a £50 gift card
Forget the upcoming Google Pixel 8, why not go for a simply extraordinary deal on the five-star Google Pixel 7a instead? For a very limited time, you can nab the 128GB version of the handset with 100GB of 5G data for a jaw-dropping £21/mth on a two-year contract, with nothing at all to pay upfront, via four-star mobile network iD Mobile. Even better, you’ll be treated to a £50 Currys gift card as a sweetener, which you can spend on whatever you like.
However, as always with offers this enticing, you’ll need to get in there as soon as possible before it expires!
As we explain in our original review, where we garlanded the Pixel 7a with five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, what really sets the Pixel 7a apart is its camera prowess. With a handset-only price of just £449, it offers exceptional camera capabilities that can rival even more expensive models.
Under the hood, you’ll also find the same Tensor G2 CPU as the pricier Pixel 7, ensuring blazing-fast performance and seamless multitasking. And to top it off, the Pixel 7a boasts a speedy 90Hz display, ensuring silky-smooth visuals for all your apps and content.
Meanwhile, we gave iD Mobile four stars out of five in our latest review, praising its great-value plans, free EU roaming up to 30GB and improving 5G speeds across the UK.
So, if you’re in the market for a smartphone that combines affordability with top-tier features, now is the time to make your move. Don’t wait for the Google Pixel 8 launch later this week as this Pixel 7a deal has already stolen its spotlight – especially given that eye-catching extra from Currys.
How do we uncover the best Google Pixel 7a deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of time and thought into the offers we recommend and always look to get the most for your money. We’ve detailed our deal-finding strategy further in a full-length article, which you can read by clicking on this link.