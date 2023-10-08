The Echo Pop is a MASSIVE 60% cheaper in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

The tech giant just couldn’t help itself and there are already some brilliant early Amazon Prime Day deals, ahead of the sale’s official beginning on Tuesday. The Amazon Echo Pop, a remarkable smart speaker, has just dropped in price from £45 to a simply astonishing £18 – a jaw-dropping 60% discount.

This deal is hanging around longer than most this Prime Day, and is available exclusively on Amazon until Tuesday 17 October at 9am. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to spread smarts around your home, this is it.