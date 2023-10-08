The Echo Pop is a MASSIVE 60% cheaper in this early Amazon Prime Day deal
How’s this for an early Amazon Prime Day deal? Grab an Echo Pop smart speaker for a spectacular £27 less
The tech giant just couldn’t help itself and there are already some brilliant early Amazon Prime Day deals, ahead of the sale’s official beginning on Tuesday. The Amazon Echo Pop, a remarkable smart speaker, has just dropped in price from £45 to a simply astonishing £18 – a jaw-dropping 60% discount.
This deal is hanging around longer than most this Prime Day, and is available exclusively on Amazon until Tuesday 17 October at 9am. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to spread smarts around your home, this is it.
Our Amazon Echo Pop review awarded it a solid three-star rating, and for good reason. Its compact, stylish design is bound to complement any room, adding a touch of modernity to your home decor. Plus, the optional sleeves available allow you to customise its appearance, injecting a splash of colour.
While it might be small, the Amazon Echo Pop packs a punch when it comes to sound quality. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the depth and clarity of the audio it delivers, making your music, podcasts, and voice commands fill the space. It’s perfect for a cosy night in, a spontaneous dance party or even a hands-free experience when you’re, say, busy doing the washing up.
What truly sets the Amazon Echo Pop apart is its seamless integration with Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. You’ll have all the information, entertainment and home automation you could possibly want at your fingertips with just a voice command. Control your smart home devices, get weather updates or even order your favourite takeaway – all effortlessly and conveniently.
So, why wait? This early Amazon Prime Day deal is a golden opportunity to snag the Amazon Echo Pop at a fraction of its (already low) regular price. With its appealing design, solid sound quality and the added convenience of Alexa, it’s a deal that’s hard to pass up.