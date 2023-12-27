Get this PlayStation 5 Boxing Day deal QUICKLY while it lasts

As we explained in our in-depth review, “gaming on the PlayStation 5 is exactly as mind-blowing as you’d expect it to be, especially if you’ve spent the past six years on an increasingly exhausted PlayStation 4.” It supports ray tracing for drop-dead gorgeous lighting effects, while the super-speedy SSD means that even the most expansive games load quickly.

In short, you won’t be waiting a long time to explore the wide-open vistas of Red Dead Redemption 2, nor will the dialogue be drowned out by the hum of fans. As our reviewer Will Georgiadis explained, “the PlayStation 5 made so little noise I couldn’t even measure it above the background hum of my flat”.