Get this PlayStation 5 Boxing Day deal QUICKLY while it lasts
Offers on the five-star PlayStation 5 tend to expire in hours so snap up this one as soon as possible
Had your eyes on a PlayStation 5 for a long time? This extended Boxing Day deal is an ideal time to take the plunge: the award-winning games console is now £450 at Game, down from its usual £480. By our reckoning, that’s the cheapest price on the market at the moment, but you’ll have to be quick because PlayStation 5 deals are popular – to say the least.
It’s easy to see why, though: it was love at first sight in our original review, where we awarded the console a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which isn’t something we hand out every day. In particular, we were bowled over by its intuitive interface, impressive library of games, superb wireless DualSense controller and, most importantly, its performance while playing.
As we explained in our in-depth review, “gaming on the PlayStation 5 is exactly as mind-blowing as you’d expect it to be, especially if you’ve spent the past six years on an increasingly exhausted PlayStation 4.” It supports ray tracing for drop-dead gorgeous lighting effects, while the super-speedy SSD means that even the most expansive games load quickly.
In short, you won’t be waiting a long time to explore the wide-open vistas of Red Dead Redemption 2, nor will the dialogue be drowned out by the hum of fans. As our reviewer Will Georgiadis explained, “the PlayStation 5 made so little noise I couldn’t even measure it above the background hum of my flat”.
As you might have guessed, we’re quite excited about this PlayStation 5 Boxing Day deal. Sony’s best-ever console for a rock-bottom price… what’s not to like? Once again, just make sure you get in there sooner rather than later, if you’re interested. The consoles sell like the hottest of hot cakes.