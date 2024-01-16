Get an unlimited data SIM for a BRILLIANT price with this Smarty deal

Better still, Smarty includes free EU roaming up to 12GB on its plans. For extended roaming, you can purchase a roaming data pass at a small extra cost. However, the 12GB free EU roaming is a huge bonus for regular travellers – one which typically comes at an added cost post-Brexit on competing networks such as EE and Vodafone.

Speaking of networks, Smarty uses Three as its host network. That means you’ll get the speed and coverage of a Three SIM without paying higher prices. Its impressive 5G network reaches over 60% of the UK population, and more generally its high speeds make it the second fastest UK network. According to our recent Mobile Network Awards survey, Smarty customers are satisfied with connection speed, especially for web browsing and audio streaming.

Thankfully, Smarty’s 30-day plans are as flexible as they come. If you purchase a Smarty SIM and decide you’re paying for too much data, you’re free to swap plans or networks every 30 days as you see fit. That being said, if you stick with the same 30-day rolling contract, your prices stay fixed at the bargain rate they were at when you signed up for 12 months.

With bottomless browsing and streaming for £16/mth, as well as the freedom to leave whenever you fancy, you can’t really go wrong with this Smarty unlimited data SIM deal. Just be sure to sign up before the offer ends to lock in that low price.