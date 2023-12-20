This PHENOMENAL Google Pixel 7 deal is back for Christmas

It features a 6.3in AMOLED display, delivering FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The phone’s hardware includes the Tensor G2 chip, 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage. It also offers excellent battery life, 30W fast charging, and 20W wireless charging capabilities.

Most notably, the Pixel 7 excels in camera performance, with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor offering improved low-light image capture and video stabilisation. The device runs on Android 13 and promises at least five years of security updates, so that’s four more given the smartphone released last year. Other notable features include biometric face unlocking and an enhanced suite of AI-driven functionalities.