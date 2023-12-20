This PHENOMENAL Google Pixel 7 deal is back for Christmas
The Pixel 7 was reduced during Black Friday to an all time low price – and that deal has returned
This Christmas, the Google Pixel 7, one of our favourite smartphones, is back at its record low price of £379, a significant drop from its average cost of £510. It retailed for the same amount during Black Friday last month, so this is an early Christmas treat on a smartphone with impressive features that earned five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in its full review.
The phone boasts a compact design, crafted with a “zirconia-blasted aluminium finish” using 100% recycled materials. It comes in three colours too: Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass, and features a Gorilla Glass Victus front for extra protection. The Pixel 7 is comfortably sized, making it suitable for smaller hands or pockets, and is IP68-rated against dust and water.
It features a 6.3in AMOLED display, delivering FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The phone’s hardware includes the Tensor G2 chip, 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage. It also offers excellent battery life, 30W fast charging, and 20W wireless charging capabilities.
Most notably, the Pixel 7 excels in camera performance, with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor offering improved low-light image capture and video stabilisation. The device runs on Android 13 and promises at least five years of security updates, so that’s four more given the smartphone released last year. Other notable features include biometric face unlocking and an enhanced suite of AI-driven functionalities.
This deal presents a superb opportunity to own a high-end smartphone with exceptional features at a significantly reduced price. The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent choice for those seeking a flagship device without the flagship price tag this Christmas.