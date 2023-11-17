This a SPECTACULAR Black Friday Eufy security camera deal

The Eufy SoloCam E40 has a straightforward design and usability. With 8GB of internal storage, it captures sharp imagery and eliminates the need for a subscription service, offering significant savings over time. This standalone unit easily connects to your home Wi-Fi network and does not require a wireless hub, simplifying installation​​​​.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the SoloCam E40 is weatherproof to IP65 standards. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts up to four months on a single charge, depending on usage. The camera features 2K resolution video capture, infrared night vision, person detection and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. However, it does not support Apple HomeKit​​.

Setting up the SoloCam E40 is straightforward. The accompanying Eufy Security app facilitates easy connection to your home network. The camera’s functionality includes customisable motion-triggered video clips and the ability to set activation zones and motion detection sensitivity. This helps reduce false positives and makes managing your security footage more efficient​​.

The SoloCam E40 impressed us with crisp and clear 2K resolution video. Its night vision capabilities are adequate, although the image quality is softer in low light conditions. While the camera is generally user-friendly, setting up motion zones in the app can be challenging, and the web dashboard lacks some functionalities​​.