Nab a DAZZLING Black Friday discount on this Clinique cleansing balm

Clinique’s Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is a fragrance-free product that excels in effortlessly removing makeup. It’s designed to suit all skin types and is particularly effective at melting away layers of eye makeup, sunscreen, and surface oil with minimal effort required from the user. Its formula transforms from a solid balm to an oil upon contact with the skin, ensuring a light and non-greasy feel. This transformation allows for an easy rinse-off, leaving the skin feeling clean, revitalised and without any residual oiliness.