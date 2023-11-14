Nab a DAZZLING Black Friday discount on this Clinique cleansing balm
One of our favourite cleansing balms, Clinique’s Take The Day Off is a lot cheaper for Black Friday
As Black Friday approaches, Lookfantastic is offering a notable deal on the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, now available for just £22.50, down from its regular price of £30. This represents a significant saving on a product that’s highly regarded for its efficacy and quality in makeup removal.
Clinique’s Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is a fragrance-free product that excels in effortlessly removing makeup. It’s designed to suit all skin types and is particularly effective at melting away layers of eye makeup, sunscreen, and surface oil with minimal effort required from the user. Its formula transforms from a solid balm to an oil upon contact with the skin, ensuring a light and non-greasy feel. This transformation allows for an easy rinse-off, leaving the skin feeling clean, revitalised and without any residual oiliness.
The consistency and effectiveness of the cleansing balm contribute to its premium feel, making it well worth its mid-range price tag. It stands out in the cleansing balm category and has become a bestseller, a status that is reflected in its popularity and high demand. The fact that it has been named as Expert Reviews’ best cleansing balm for removing stubborn makeup further attests to its efficacy and quality.
The Black Friday deal at Lookfantastic makes this cleansing balm even more attractive, especially for those who regularly use makeup and are looking for a high-quality remover at a more affordable price. Its ability to quickly and gently remove makeup, combined with its suitability for all skin types, makes it an excellent choice for daily skincare routines.