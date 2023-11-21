MyProtein’s Black Friday deals event is RIDICULOUSLY good

In addition to its protein content, each serving is packed with 4g of branch chain amino acids (BCAAs) and 3g of glutamine, essential for muscle recovery and growth. Myprotein recommends mixing one scoop with 300-400ml of cold water, resulting in a translucent, juice-like drink. The unique formulation eschews the traditional milky taste of protein powders for a sharp, fruity flavour, making it a refreshing post-workout beverage. Despite some minor issues like undissolved powder at the bottom of the drink, the overall palatability and ease of consumption make it a standout product​​​​.

While the price point is slightly higher compared to some supermarket protein drinks, the unique qualities and flavours of Clear Whey justify the cost. Moreover, the current Black Friday deal significantly reduces this price, making it an even more attractive option for those looking to enhance their protein intake. Additionally, Clear Whey is available in 17 different flavours, catering to a wide range of taste preferences​​.