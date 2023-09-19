Best protein powder for weight loss 2023: Aid weight control and reach your fitness goals

Knowing what type of protein you need is half the battle, so it’s important to familiarise yourself with the variations. For a detailed breakdown of the six main protein types and how best to use them, head to our How to use protein powder page. Here you will find the average protein content and nutritional value of each type, along with the health benefits often associated with it.

Once you have an idea of which protein best suits your desired goal, you can begin to dial in on the specifics. For weight control and weight loss, there are three key nutritional factors to consider.

Low in calories: If you’re trying to lose weight, maintaining a low or lower-calorie diet is important and that also means using a low-calorie protein powder. Creating a calorie deficit while exercising regularly means the body will take in fewer calories than you burn, helping to improve the chances of weight loss. That being said, reducing your calorie intake needs to be done carefully, planning out your meals or meal replacements appropriately, so as not to starve yourself. Choosing a low-calorie protein powder is a way to supplement your body with the right nutrients without increasing your caloric intake.

Low in added sugar: Having too much sugar in your diet can contribute to weight gain, as well as other detrimental factors including high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Adding protein to your diet with a reduced sugar intake can help to improve your metabolism and in turn, work towards losing or maintaining weight.

High in fibre: Increasing the amount of fibre in your diet can have multiple health benefits, such as improved bowel health, controlled blood sugar levels and lowered cholesterol. However, choosing a protein powder high in fibre can also aid weight loss and weight management due to increased perceived satiety. Having a high-fibre diet can give the feeling of fullness, reducing the need to eat more and lowering your calorie intake during the day.

