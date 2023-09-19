Best protein powder for weight loss 2023: Aid weight control and reach your fitness goals
Utilise the best protein powder for weight loss to fine-tune your fitness regime and improve weight management
Protein powder has long been associated with gym goers who want to build muscle mass, but with the best protein powders for weight loss, that doesn’t have to be the case. By choosing the right product, you can utilise these supplements alongside regular exercise and healthy eating to maintain or lose weight.
When looking for the best protein powder for you, it’s important to know your desired outcome and the steps you intend on taking to achieve it. Protein supplements are not a miracle cure for weight loss, just as using mass gainers won’t give you muscles overnight. It requires longevity and dedication to a routine.
After trying and testing a variety of brands, we’ve rounded up the best protein powders to help you on your journey, as well as putting together a helpful buyer’s guide for any information you might need. If you already have an idea of what you want, you can check the at-a-glance list below for some quick links to our top picks.
How to choose the best protein powder for weight loss
Finding the right choice for your specific needs isn’t always easy. With so many products on the market, comparing prices, ingredients and flavour can be a time-consuming process and a baffling one at that.
Knowing what type of protein you need is half the battle, so it’s important to familiarise yourself with the variations. For a detailed breakdown of the six main protein types and how best to use them, head to our How to use protein powder page. Here you will find the average protein content and nutritional value of each type, along with the health benefits often associated with it.
Once you have an idea of which protein best suits your desired goal, you can begin to dial in on the specifics. For weight control and weight loss, there are three key nutritional factors to consider.
Low in calories: If you’re trying to lose weight, maintaining a low or lower-calorie diet is important and that also means using a low-calorie protein powder. Creating a calorie deficit while exercising regularly means the body will take in fewer calories than you burn, helping to improve the chances of weight loss. That being said, reducing your calorie intake needs to be done carefully, planning out your meals or meal replacements appropriately, so as not to starve yourself. Choosing a low-calorie protein powder is a way to supplement your body with the right nutrients without increasing your caloric intake.
Low in added sugar: Having too much sugar in your diet can contribute to weight gain, as well as other detrimental factors including high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Adding protein to your diet with a reduced sugar intake can help to improve your metabolism and in turn, work towards losing or maintaining weight.
High in fibre: Increasing the amount of fibre in your diet can have multiple health benefits, such as improved bowel health, controlled blood sugar levels and lowered cholesterol. However, choosing a protein powder high in fibre can also aid weight loss and weight management due to increased perceived satiety. Having a high-fibre diet can give the feeling of fullness, reducing the need to eat more and lowering your calorie intake during the day.
Is taste important?
In short, yes, very much so. If you’re planning to follow a strict routine, it’s important to enjoy the taste. You wouldn’t eat the same meal twice if you didn’t like it, right?
As part of the testing, I continued a month-long routine of using protein powders and meal replacements. During days without exercise, I would use the meal replacement shakes – one for breakfast and one for lunch, followed by a normal dinner. On days when I would exercise, have football training or a match, I would supplement one meal and then drink a protein shake either 30 minutes before or after the activity.
What made this possible, other than the willpower to stick to a routine, was the taste. Finding a flavour that you like, that you can have without being disappointed or unsatisfied with, will encourage you to continue the diet. Now, flavours are subjective – people will prefer strawberry over chocolate and vice versa. But what we look for is truthfulness in the taste, does it match the product description? Does it satisfy the taste buds enough to include it as part of your routine regularly?
It may take some trial and error to find the right one for you, but we’ve selected only the best-tasting diet-based protein from our tests.
How much should I spend?
Protein powder and meal replacements aren’t a one-off. They will likely become a regular part of your routine, meaning you’ll end up purchasing more than one bag or getting a subscription. With that in mind, you need to know your budget.
Most protein powders come in sizes between 250g and 5kg and will range from £10 to £180, depending on size and brand. It might seem expensive, but buying in bulk will often work out cheaper in the long run. However, we would always recommend spending less and buying a smaller portion until you find a flavour you enjoy.
Is there anything else I should know?
If you’re new to using protein powder, you’ll need a protein shaker. Some powders can be stirred in or dissolved instantly, but for the best part, they’ll need a thorough shake. Finding a long-lasting shaker will also help to maintain regular use on the move, allowing you to take your protein powder at work or the gym with ease.
If you don’t already have one, be sure to check our best protein shaker page for our top selections, including our best value, durable and stylish picks.
How we test the best protein powders for weight loss
When testing the best protein powder for weight loss, we took several factors into account. As well as considering the nutritional contents such as protein, carbohydrates, fibre, amino acids and nutrients, we also focused closely on flavour, health benefits of the protein and value for money.
For instance, a meal replacement shake that increases satiety would be beneficial when sticking to a diet, as it would give you the feeling of fullness. And by testing each product multiple times over the course of a month, we were able to determine the best-tasting protein powder for regular use. We also consider its value for money. It’s important to us that the products we recommend are both high-quality and fairly priced, this way we can help you choose the best option to suit your needs.
The best protein powder for weight loss in 2023
1. SCI-MX Meal replacement: Best tasting meal replacement
Price when reviewed: £22 (1kg) | Check price at SCI-MX
When it comes to meal replacement shakes, you need something to satisfy the taste buds and the SCI-MX certainly does that. I tested the strawberry flavour while supplementing breakfast and lunch over the course of a week and at no point became dissatisfied with the taste. During this process, I alternated between water and milk. While both were true to the description, mixing with milk created a refreshing and flavoursome strawberry milkshake impression. There was also a definite increased perceived satiety, as I didn’t find myself craving food throughout the day, a definite selling point for a meal replacement.
It’s packed with 24 essential micronutrients, as well as being high in calcium and zinc to support muscle function and a healthy metabolism. Each 54g serving comes in at 203 calories and provides 26g of protein, 13g of carbohydrates and 4.9g of Fibre. It also includes 1.6g of omega-6 Linoleic acid and 34mg of green tea extract, which can contribute to lowered cholesterol, blood sugar regulation and exercise recovery.
SCI-MX also offer a tasty diet protein powder which is worth considering if you’re looking for a low-calorie workout shake. Each 30g serving contains 22g of protein, 2.1g of carbohydrates, 2.5g of fibre and only 110 calories.
Key specs – Serving size: 54g; Protein per serving: 26g; Calories per serving: 203 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 3.6g Protein type: Mix of whey concentrate, whey isolate and soy isolate
2. Vieve collagen powder: Best unflavoured protein powder
Price when reviewed: £18 (400g) | Check price at Vieve
Vieve Collagen Protein is an excellent option for supporting your fitness goals and because it’s unflavoured, can be used in just about anything: smoothies, porridge, drinks or even just sprinkled on your food.
With a protein content of 98%, each serving contains 9.8g of protein, 0g of carbohydrates, 41 calories and no added sugars, helping to up your protein intake while keeping the calories down. The protein is also made with hydrolysed peptides, making it more bioavailable and as a result, more easily absorbed into the bloodstream.
Key specs – Serving size: 10g; Protein per serving: 9.8g; Calories per serving: 41 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 0g; Protein type: Hydrolysed Bovine Collagen Peptides
3. The Bulk Company Serious Shredz 4kg: Best value diet protein powder
Price when reviewed: £45 (4kg) | Check price at Body Building Warehouse
Serious Shredz is superb value for money. With a protein content of 70%, ultra-low in carbohydrates, and high in fibre, it’s an excellent option for cutting weight and building lean muscle. I tested the salted caramel with semi-skimmed milk and was seriously impressed with the flavour. It was true to its description and a genuinely tasty shake to drink.
Each 30g serving contains 21g of protein, 2.7g of carbohydrates, 3.4g of fibre and only 103 calories. It also offers a whopping 133 servings from a 4kg portion, meaning it’s not only a brilliant choice for those looking to tone up but also exceptional value for money.
Key specs – Serving size: 30g; Protein per serving: 21g; Calories per serving: 103 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 1.49g; Protein type: Soy isolate
4. Bio-Synergy Skinny Protein: Best protein powder for toning up
Price when reviewed: £32 (450g) | Check price at Superdrug
The Bio-Synergy Skinny Protein is a handy shake to have if you’re looking to tone up. It’s made from whey protein, which contains fat-digesting proteins, as well as being full of all the essential amino acids. I tested the strawberry flavour and although it wasn’t the strongest flavour, it was tasty enough to use continuously without getting bored.
Each 30g serving provides 24g of protein, 1.16g of carbohydrates and 114 calories, it also includes 150mg of green tea extract, which can benefit the body’s metabolism. The Skinny Protein is an excellent option for those looking to start or maintain a regular exercise routine with the goal of turning weight into lean muscle.
Key specs – Serving size: 30g; Protein per serving: 24g; Calories per serving: 114 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 1.16g; Protein type: Whey protein
Price when reviewed: £48 (402g) | Check price at Hush & Hush
Made from organic pea and pumpkin protein, this tasty vegan shake is packed with supergreens, superfruits and vitamins – making it one of the most nutritional picks on our list. What helps it stand out, however, is the taste. I tested the chocolate vanilla mix with almond milk and was surprised at how nice it was, offering a subtle yet distinct touch of chocolate.
It can also be taken in a variety of ways. It can be consumed as a standard shake, doubled up as a meal replacement or added as an ingredient in things such as pancakes or oatmeal cookies. Each 16.75g serving contains 17g of protein, 1g of carbohydrates, and only 110 calories, making it a fantastic addition to a healthy routine.
Key specs – Serving size: 16.75g; Protein per serving: 17g; Calories per serving: 110 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 1g; Protein type: Organic pea and pumpkin protein
6. MyProtein Impact Whey Protein: Best protein powder for pre and post-workout
Price when reviewed: £56 (1kg) | Check price at MyProtein
MyProtein is a stalwart in the supplement world and in my experience, I’ve never been disappointed. For those looking to lose weight and/or gain a bit of muscle, the Impact Whey Protein is a solid selection. I tested a variety of flavours, but my personal favourite was the blueberry cheesecake. I was a little bit sceptical at first, as the adventurous flavours can often disappoint, but after mixing it with milk and giving it a good shake, it could have easily been mistaken for a delicious milkshake.
Made from Whey concentrate protein, it’s absorbed into the body quickly. Each 25g serving provides 20g of protein, 1.6 to 1.8g of carbohydrates and only 99 calories, making it a great option for pre or post-workout – ideally taken 30 minutes before or after. If you’re looking to increase your protein intake as a way of maintaining or building muscle mass while still keeping the calories down, it’s hard to look past MyProtein’s Impact Whey.
Key specs – Serving size: 25g; Protein per serving: 20g; Calories per serving: 99 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 1.6 to 1.8g; Protein type: Whey concentrate
7. Arbonne Vegan Meal Replacement: Best tasting vegan meal replacement
Price when reviewed: £82 (1.47kg) | Check price at Arbonne
It’s not easy to make a vegan protein meal replacement that satisfies the taste buds, but this succeeds in doing so. I tested the chocolate mix for a week, replacing breakfast and lunch with a shake. Although the recommended serving was a little bit thick, the flavour was true and tasty enough to stick to my supplement routine. I would, however, suggest adding extra milk or water to improve the consistency.
Made from a protein blend of pea, hemp, pumpkin, quinoa and rice, it’s packed with a healthy blend of vitamins, macronutrients and 9 essential amino acids. It’s also one of the only protein powders on the market that uses avocado oil, helping to add healthy natural fats to your diet. Each 49g serving contains 24g of protein, 11g of carbohydrates and 200 calories – ideal for maintaining your calorie intake while successfully increasing perceived satiety. Albeit a little steep price-wise, if you’re looking for a tasty vegan meal replacement, this one has you covered.
Key specs – Serving size: 49g; Protein per serving: 24g; Calories per serving: 200 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 7g; Protein type: Pea, hemp, pumpkin, quinoa and rice protein.
8. Ringana Complete d-eat meal replacement: Best vegan meal replacement for on-the-go
Price when reviewed: £57 (700g/14 sachets) | Check price at RINGANA
If you’re looking for a vegan meal replacement to supplement your meals, the Complete d-eat stands out as a healthy choice. Made from rice and pea protein fermented by shiitake mushroom, it’s packed with vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 acids. In terms of flavour, it’s not massively distinct. It holds an oaty taste with a hint of coconut, but the results are pleasant enough to stick to it.
I tested it as a meal replacement for a week by supplementing breakfast and lunch. I found it increased satiety and didn’t leave me feeling desperately hungry between shakes – which is always a key factor. Each 50g sachet contains 19g of protein, 12g of carbohydrates and 6g of fibre, enough to keep the body energised and satisfied.
Key specs – Serving size: 50g; Protein per serving: 19g; Calories per serving: 200 (with water); Carbohydrates (of which sugars) per serving: 3.1g; Protein type: Rice and pea protein