Pick up the five-star Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet for a lot less in the company’s spring sale
Budget tablets don’t get much better than the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), especially at this spring sale price
The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet is one of the best on the market and will set you back just £105 in the Amazon spring sale.
That’s a great price, particularly when you consider that the new Fire HD 10 has an RRP of £150. Its average price since launch is £129, meaning you’re definitely saving yourself a decent chunk of cash with this current deal. Just make sure you pick up the discounted tablet before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) get a good review?
- In our full Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review, we gave the tablet five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)?
- The CPU and GPU punch well above their weight in terms of performance.
- There’s support for Amazon’s Stylus Pen.
- Colour accuracy is decent for a budget tablet, with a Delta E score of 1.96.
- Brightness is reasonable, too – we measured it at 435cd/m2.
Are there any disadvantages to the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)?
- The app store doesn’t stock popular web browsers, so you have to use Silk. It also doesn’t support any of Google’s key apps.
- FireOS is based on an outdated version of Android (Android 11), meaning recent productivity features are lacking.
How has the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) price changed over time?
- The Amazon Fire HD 10 was available for just £85 during last year’s Black Friday sales but has only fallen below £120 twice since then.
- We tested and reviewed the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) at £150.
