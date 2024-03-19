Pick up the five-star Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet for a lot less in the company’s spring sale

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet is one of the best on the market and will set you back just £105 in the Amazon spring sale.

That’s a great price, particularly when you consider that the new Fire HD 10 has an RRP of £150. Its average price since launch is £129, meaning you’re definitely saving yourself a decent chunk of cash with this current deal. Just make sure you pick up the discounted tablet before the sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) get a good review?