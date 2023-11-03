The BEST Black Friday deals of 2023 – LIVE
Stay up to date with the very best Black Friday deals this November – carefully assessed and chosen by our expert team
Retailers have already begun to announce their Black Friday discounts for November, meaning you’ve got even more time to scope out the best Black Friday deals. While it can seem completely overwhelming, with different websites offering different deals, bundles and discounts for the same products, we’re here to help.
Rather than posting every deal we find, our Black Friday roundup brings you all the best discounts, carefully selected by our team of experts. Whether you’re keeping an eye out for a rare Macbook deal, the best air fryer deals, a new phone or a sparkly 65in TV, you’ll find all the more worthwhile deals right here. Last year we saw incredible discounts on kitchen appliances, tech, home and beauty, with big names such as Ninja, Google and Samsung selling out fast.
Be sure to keep this tab open or bookmarked so you don’t miss out. We’ll be posting all the very best deals as we find them and we can’t guarantee they’ll stick around.
The best Black Friday deals – LIVE
£120 saving on this Asus Zenbook but be quick
This super stylish 14in Asus Zenbook is now £780 for Black Friday. It would normally set you back £900 at John Lewis and has an average Amazon price of £1,047, making this an absolutely STONKING discount. Opt for this Zenbook and you’ll get an OLED touchscreen, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
HUGE saving on this dual Ninja Air Fryer
Grab the spacious Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for just £169 or £129 if you’re an AO member, saving you up to £100.
The deals are coming in fast and this incredible air fryer is now discounted as part of AO’s Black Friday sales event. With a large 7.6L capacity and a multitude of settings for air frying, reheating, roasting, baking and dehydrating, this is an excellent premium choice if you’re looking for a family-friendly air fryer.