The BEST Black Friday deals of 2023 – LIVE

Retailers have already begun to announce their Black Friday discounts for November, meaning you’ve got even more time to scope out the best Black Friday deals. While it can seem completely overwhelming, with different websites offering different deals, bundles and discounts for the same products, we’re here to help.

Rather than posting every deal we find, our Black Friday roundup brings you all the best discounts, carefully selected by our team of experts. Whether you’re keeping an eye out for a rare Macbook deal, the best air fryer deals, a new phone or a sparkly 65in TV, you’ll find all the more worthwhile deals right here. Last year we saw incredible discounts on kitchen appliances, tech, home and beauty, with big names such as Ninja, Google and Samsung selling out fast.

Be sure to keep this tab open or bookmarked so you don’t miss out. We’ll be posting all the very best deals as we find them and we can’t guarantee they’ll stick around.

The best Black Friday deals – LIVE