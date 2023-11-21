Grab an ULTRA-CHEAP Gtech vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday
The award-winning Gtech HyLite 2 is down to a mere £80 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Gtech HyLite 2 vacuum is a standout deal on Amazon, priced at just £80, significantly reduced from its usual £131. This offer marks the lowest price this model has ever been on the site, providing an excellent opportunity for those in search of a compact, efficient vacuum cleaner. The Gtech HyLite 2 has been awarded four out of five stars and a Recommended award in our original review, underscoring its effectiveness and user-friendly design.
The Gtech HyLite 2 distinguishes itself as one of the smallest cordless stick vacuums on the market. Its compact size and light weight make it look more like a mechanical carpet sweeper than a traditional vacuum. This design is particularly beneficial for small spaces, offering a practical solution that easily fits into areas as compact as a shoebox.
As the successor to the original Gtech HyLite, the HyLite 2 incorporates Gtech’s new AirLOC technology, which has significantly improved its performance. Weighing just 1.5kg, the vacuum is exceptionally light and features a telescopic wand that extends to a full size of 280 x 180 x 1,090mm (WDH). Its design allows it to be dismantled and stored in minimal space, making it ideal for small flats or rooms with limited storage options.
The floor head of the HyLite 2 houses the rechargeable battery and a 0.3l disposable bag for collecting dirt. This size is perfect for small homes and quick cleanups, aligning with the vacuum’s overall compact design. The package includes four bags, and replacements are easily obtainable and affordably priced.
Operating the Gtech HyLite 2 is straightforward, with a single power button on the floor head designed for foot operation. The vacuum is easy to manoeuvre due to its lightweight design, and the AirLOC technology ensures efficient pickup of both larger and smaller debris.
The vacuum’s battery supports about 20 minutes of cleaning per charge, suitable for quick cleaning tasks in smaller spaces. While it may not include a wide range of accessories common in larger vacuums, it does come with a useful dusting brush.
The Gtech HyLite 2, at its Black Friday price of £80, is an excellent choice for those seeking a compact, easy-to-use vacuum cleaner, especially suited for smaller living areas. With its high rating and Expert Reviews Recommended award, the HyLite 2 is a value-packed option for efficient and convenient cleaning.