Grab an ULTRA-CHEAP Gtech vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday

As the successor to the original Gtech HyLite, the HyLite 2 incorporates Gtech’s new AirLOC technology, which has significantly improved its performance. Weighing just 1.5kg, the vacuum is exceptionally light and features a telescopic wand that extends to a full size of 280 x 180 x 1,090mm (WDH). Its design allows it to be dismantled and stored in minimal space, making it ideal for small flats or rooms with limited storage options.

The floor head of the HyLite 2 houses the rechargeable battery and a 0.3l disposable bag for collecting dirt. This size is perfect for small homes and quick cleanups, aligning with the vacuum’s overall compact design. The package includes four bags, and replacements are easily obtainable and affordably priced.

Operating the Gtech HyLite 2 is straightforward, with a single power button on the floor head designed for foot operation. The vacuum is easy to manoeuvre due to its lightweight design, and the AirLOC technology ensures efficient pickup of both larger and smaller debris.

The vacuum’s battery supports about 20 minutes of cleaning per charge, suitable for quick cleaning tasks in smaller spaces. While it may not include a wide range of accessories common in larger vacuums, it does come with a useful dusting brush.