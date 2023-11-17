This FIVE-STAR video doorbell is the cheapest it’s ever been for Black Friday

In the box, you’ll find the doorbell unit, a plug-in chime, and all necessary mounting accessories. The doorbell captures video at 2K resolution at 15fps and offers a 160-degree field of view. It also includes two-way audio for real-time communication with visitors. For night-time video, it provides both colour night vision and monochrome infrared options​​​​.

Installation is straightforward, involving a simple setup through the Tapo app. The doorbell connects to your router via Ethernet cable, providing a stable connection. It also supports a range of smart detection features, including package, human, vehicle, and animal detection. Additionally, you can customise chime ringtones and extend the doorbell’s reach with compatible speakers or the Tapo H100 IOT Hub​​.

However, there are some limitations. The Tapo D230S1 is not compatible with mains power and cannot connect to traditional wired chimes. Also, downloading clips from the chime’s storage can be cumbersome. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Tapo D230S1 remains a highly effective and versatile smart video doorbell, especially at the discounted Black Friday price​​.