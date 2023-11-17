This FIVE-STAR video doorbell is the cheapest it’s ever been for Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning TP-Link Tapo D230S1 is now just £85 for Black Friday
For Black Friday, the TP-Link Tapo D230S1, a top-rated video doorbell, is available at a significantly reduced price of £85, down from its average of £136. Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our original review, the Tapo D230S1 stands out for its affordability and feature-rich design, making it an appealing choice for those looking for a smart video doorbell without a subscription.
The Tapo D230S1 offers a range of benefits. It comes with a loud chime included in the box and is packed with features, providing great value for money. Its design may not be the sleekest, but it compensates with effective functionality and a reasonable price. One of its main attractions is the ability to operate without a subscription, a significant advantage over many competitors in the market.
In the box, you’ll find the doorbell unit, a plug-in chime, and all necessary mounting accessories. The doorbell captures video at 2K resolution at 15fps and offers a 160-degree field of view. It also includes two-way audio for real-time communication with visitors. For night-time video, it provides both colour night vision and monochrome infrared options.
Installation is straightforward, involving a simple setup through the Tapo app. The doorbell connects to your router via Ethernet cable, providing a stable connection. It also supports a range of smart detection features, including package, human, vehicle, and animal detection. Additionally, you can customise chime ringtones and extend the doorbell’s reach with compatible speakers or the Tapo H100 IOT Hub.
However, there are some limitations. The Tapo D230S1 is not compatible with mains power and cannot connect to traditional wired chimes. Also, downloading clips from the chime’s storage can be cumbersome. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Tapo D230S1 remains a highly effective and versatile smart video doorbell, especially at the discounted Black Friday price.
The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 is excellent value for anyone looking for a feature-rich, subscription-free video doorbell, now made even more attractive with its Black Friday pricing.