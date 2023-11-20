These are the BEST espresso machines to buy this Black Friday, according to our experts

If you’re more serious about your coffee and can stretch your budget, the Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Sage Bambino at £229 is a step up, offering more advanced features.

Normally priced at around £288, this machine represents a considerable saving. The Bambino is versatile, coming with both pressurised and unpressurised baskets, catering to both pre-ground and freshly ground coffee. Its steam wand is fully manual, which might require some practice, but it promises better results for those willing to invest the effort. Like the Dedica, this price isn’t the lowest ever for the Bambino, but it’s still a substantial discount for a machine that offers more potential for quality espresso and more intricate coffee crafting.

View deal at Amazon

These Black Friday deals provide excellent options for both newcomers to espresso making and those looking to deepen their coffee-making experience with more sophisticated equipment. Whether you choose the beginner-friendly De’Longhi Dedica or the more advanced Sage Bambino, both machines offer great value and the promise of delicious, barista-style coffee at home.