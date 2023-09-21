SIM deal: Grab a cheap Smarty plan with SHEDLOADS of data
In another fantastic SIM deal from Smarty, the no-frills network is offering customers a huge 150GB data allowance for a brilliant price
On the hunt for a great value SIM deal? Look no further than the latest crop of offers from Smarty, our current favourite mobile network provider. The best of these new bargains, in our opinion, is the 150GB plan, which allows you to bag a massive data allowance for just £15/mth. For most users, this is enough data as to be functionally unlimited, allowing you to browse, listen and watch to your heart’s content.
This 150GB tariff, as well as the other plans mentioned below, is available on a one-month rolling basis, perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to get locked into a lengthy contract. Other boons of Smarty’s plans include free calls and texts, unrestricted tethering and 12GB of free EU roaming data for browsing abroad.
Not taken with the 150GB offering? Worry not, as there are a range of other top new plans available. Less data-hungry users can opt for Smarty’s 40GB plan, which costs just £10/mth and should provide more than enough data for most people. Light users, looking to browse, send emails and watch the occasional video, have two great options in Smart’s 16GB for £8/mth plan and the provider’s 5GB plan, which will set you back just £6/mth.
While reasonable prices and generous data allowances are great to have, they don’t mean much if the provider itself can’t cut the mustard. Thankfully, that isn’t the case with Smarty. Our latest Smarty review awarded the network five stars, as well as our coveted Best Buy award. In our write-up, we praised Smarty for its great value-for-money offerings, impressive customer service scores and commendable reliability. We were also fans of its flexible one-month rolling plans and the fact that it doesn’t place any speed restrictions on its SIMs.
As well as impressing us, Smarty also triumphed in the 2022 Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, which are based on customer feedback and user surveys. As well as winning the overall prize, Smarty picked up Highly Commended awards for value and reliability, owing to its range of well-priced plans and its consistent 5G coverage. In an eye-catching result, our survey even found that 92% of Smarty customers would recommend the provider to a friend.
