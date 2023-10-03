This JUMBO EA Sports FC 24 and Xbox Series S bundle deal saves heaps of cash

If you’ve been eyeing up EA Sports FC 24 (the game formally known as FIFA) and fancy a shiny new console to play it on, look no further than Amazon’s exclusive Xbox Series S bundle deal.

For a very limited time, you can snag the five-star Xbox Series S console with EA Sports FC 24 for just £250, which is a steal considering the regular price of both would set you back £320. That’s an impressive £70 savings, effectively making FIFA 24 free of charge as the Xbox Series S alone is priced at £250.

Just make sure you grab one before it expires!