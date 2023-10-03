This JUMBO EA Sports FC 24 and Xbox Series S bundle deal saves heaps of cash
You can save a tasty £70 with this FANTASTIC EA Sports FC 24 and Xbox Series S bundle deal
If you’ve been eyeing up EA Sports FC 24 (the game formally known as FIFA) and fancy a shiny new console to play it on, look no further than Amazon’s exclusive Xbox Series S bundle deal.
For a very limited time, you can snag the five-star Xbox Series S console with EA Sports FC 24 for just £250, which is a steal considering the regular price of both would set you back £320. That’s an impressive £70 savings, effectively making FIFA 24 free of charge as the Xbox Series S alone is priced at £250.
Just make sure you grab one before it expires!
But let’s talk about what makes this deal even more enticing. The Xbox Series S earned a full five stars out of five and a Recommended award in our comprehensive review. It boasts a sleek and compact design, ensuring it fits seamlessly into your gaming setup, and its user interface isn’t just snappy but also intuitive, making navigation a breeze.
When it comes to performance, the Xbox Series S doesn’t disappoint, either. With ample horsepower for next-generation gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, you can expect stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.
Now, let’s talk about the star of the show, EA Sports FC 24. This highly anticipated game is a must-have for football fans and gamers alike. With realistic gameplay, stunning graphics, and a host of exciting features, it’s a title that will keep you entertained for hours on end – even if you’re not a fan of the rebrand away from the iconic FIFA title.
The EA Sports FC 24 and Xbox Series S bundle deal on Amazon is a golden opportunity to elevate your gaming setup while saving big. Don’t miss out on this chance to own cutting-edge gaming technology and one of the most anticipated games of the year. Act fast, as this offer won’t be available for long.
