Best protein snacks 2024: Salty, sweet, vegan and more

What ingredients should I avoid?

Sugar may seem like an obvious answer to this question but a lot of snacks that are marketed as “healthy” aren’t always as nutritious as they appear and may contain hidden sugars. Sugar is a quick-release source of energy and consuming high-sugar products will lead to spikes in your blood sugar levels and subsequent crashes in both mood and energy. Even the products that are low in calories aren’t necessarily free from the white stuff.

Sugars are, of course, carbs. And loading up on carbs isn’t necessarily an issue if you’re eating your protein snack ahead of a gym session, or if you just need an instant energy boost, but if your goal is muscle recovery or weight loss then those grab-and-go snacks that are high in carbs won’t help you.

Lastly, if you look closely, you’ll spot that many “no added sugar” products contain artificial sweeteners, such as xylitol and sorbitol. While these aren’t “bad” for you, as such, they can irritate a sensitive gut and cause an upset stomach in some, so it’s always worth checking the list of ingredients fully.

READ NEXT: The best whey protein to buy