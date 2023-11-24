Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2023 – LIVE
We keep you up to date on the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, as we find them
Black Friday is here, and we’ve got Nintendo Switch deals to spare. It helps that there are three Switch consoles to choose from – the Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite – and a host of fantastic games to boot. Between the console-only deals and some cracking Nintendo Switch bundles, there’s plenty of choice this Black Friday.
To help you pick out the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, we’ve been keeping this live blog updated throughout the deals period, all the way to Cyber Monday. Luckily, stock is holding out rather better than other consoles, but don’t get complacent – it’s only a matter of time before the likes of Amazon, Argos and Currys run out of stock.
If you want to stay on top of things, keep this page bookmarked, and check back again regularly – we’ll have TONNES more Nintendo Switch deals as Black Friday progresses.
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – LIVE
14:10 | 23 Nov
Get a Nintendo Switch OLED at an all-time low price at Amazon
If you’re after the latest Nintendo Switch console, you can pick up the OLED model for £279 at Amazon, down from an RRP of £320. That’s a new low price for the upgraded Switch – don’t miss it!
13:59 | 23 Nov
This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle deal so far this Black Friday
Let’s start with a gem: get the Nintendo Switch plus Switch Sports plus a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for £250 at Argos. That’s £10 less than the console at RRP!