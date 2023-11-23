Black Friday Xbox Deals: £342 Series X, £189 Series S, game deals and more

Black Friday is here. Prepare yourself for rock-bottom prices on the Xbox Series X, tantalisingly low prices on the Series S, and a variety of money-saving, stocking-filling, pre-Xmas bargains across games and accessories of all shapes and sizes.

We’ve seen some astonishingly good deals this week, with the cheapest-ever Xbox Series X deals arriving (and disappearing) faster than you can tap X. Right now, your best bet for a cheap Series X is the console only Xbox Series X deal at eBay for £342 (with voucher code OFFER5), or you can opt for the £189 Xbox Series S at Amazon where you get 3 months of Game Pass Premium lumped in for the same price as the console only deals.

Are you also hunting for the best deals on everything else? Then head over to our Best Black Friday Deals live blog where we’ll be covering everything from laptops to air fryers, mattresses to coffee machines and everything inbetween.