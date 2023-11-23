Black Friday Xbox Deals: £342 Series X, £189 Series S, game deals and more
These Black Friday Xbox deals won't hang around for long
Black Friday is here. Prepare yourself for rock-bottom prices on the Xbox Series X, tantalisingly low prices on the Series S, and a variety of money-saving, stocking-filling, pre-Xmas bargains across games and accessories of all shapes and sizes.
We’ve seen some astonishingly good deals this week, with the cheapest-ever Xbox Series X deals arriving (and disappearing) faster than you can tap X. Right now, your best bet for a cheap Series X is the console only Xbox Series X deal at eBay for £342 (with voucher code OFFER5), or you can opt for the £189 Xbox Series S at Amazon where you get 3 months of Game Pass Premium lumped in for the same price as the console only deals.
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals
Best Xbox Series X deal
Best Xbox Series S deal
Best Xbox Wireless Controller deal
Xbox Series X Deals: Best of the rest
|Xbox Series X (console only)
|Now £359 at Currys
|View Deal at Currys
|Now £359 at Amazon
|View Deal at Amazon
|Now £359 at Very
|View Deal at Very
Black Friday Xbox Deals: LIVE
Xbox Series S is BACK in-stock at Amazon!
No more Temporarily out of stock warnings although the delivery timeframe I’m seeing is from 11th December through to 4th January. Amazon’s estimates are normally very much on the safe side – I often find products appearing within days rather than weeks or months. Worth mentioning though, just in case this is the main Xmas present for some lucky person.
Nov 24 | 12:44
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle back up at Amazon
Yep, Amazon is taking orders again. There’s a Temporarily Out of Stock status but you can still put an order through. So, nab one from Amazon for 99p less than Ebuyer if you prefer – £189 Xbox Series S Starter Bundle at Amazon.
Nov 24 | 12:34
Black Friday Xbox Games deals
I’m not seeing any decent bundle deals at the moment, so looks like your best bet is to buy a console only deal and pick a few standalone titles from the Black Friday Xbox sales. Here are some of the standouts:
- Jedi Survivor | Series X | Now £30 at Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 Remake | Series X | Now £25 at Amazon
- Hogwarts Legacy | Series X | Now £35 at Amazon
- Hogwarts Legacy | Xbox One | Now £32 at Amazon
- EA Sports FC 24 (formerly known as FIFA) | Xbox One/Series X | Now £42 at Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard | Xbox One/X/PC (Download code) | Now £25 at Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium | Xbox One/X/PC (Download code) | Now £38 at Amazon
Nov 24 | 11:48
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle – £190 at Ebuyer
- Average price: £243
- Now £190 at Ebuyer
Amazon’s stocks of the Series S Starter Bundle – which comes with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate – have run dry. Ebuyer still has stock though. I’ll keep an eye on Amazon and other stores and report back here if I find anything.
Nov 24 | 10:07
Cheapest Xbox Series X deal
- Average price £446
- Now only £341.86 at ShopTo/eBay
ShopTo’s eBay store has the Xbox Series X at £359.85. Voucher code OFFER5 takes that down to £341.86, which is the cheapest we’ve seen so far. All the cheapest bundle deals seemed to evaporate at the beginning of the week, so I suspect this is as good as it gets. If you don’t like eBay or ShopTo for any reason, you can always opt for the Xbox Series X for £359 deal at Amazon, Very or Currys in the table below.