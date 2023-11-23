Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Black Friday
  • Black Friday Xbox Deals: £342 Series X, £189 Series S, game deals and more

Black Friday Xbox Deals: £342 Series X, £189 Series S, game deals and more

Deals
Xbox Series X console and controller on blue background

These Black Friday Xbox deals won't hang around for long

Black Friday is here. Prepare yourself for rock-bottom prices on the Xbox Series X, tantalisingly low prices on the Series S, and a variety of money-saving, stocking-filling, pre-Xmas bargains across games and accessories of all shapes and sizes.

We’ve seen some astonishingly good deals this week, with the cheapest-ever Xbox Series X deals arriving (and disappearing) faster than you can tap X. Right now, your best bet for a cheap Series X is the console only Xbox Series X deal at eBay for £342 (with voucher code OFFER5), or you can opt for the £189 Xbox Series S at Amazon where you get 3 months of Game Pass Premium lumped in for the same price as the console only deals.

Are you also hunting for the best deals on everything else? Then head over to our Best Black Friday Deals live blog where we’ll be covering everything from laptops to air fryers, mattresses to coffee machines and everything inbetween.

Best Black Friday Xbox Deals

Xbox Series X with controller on a white background

Best Xbox Series X deal

ShopTo’s store on eBay is the cheapest so far. Use code OFFER5 to take 5% off the £359.85 price – that gives you an Xbox Series X for only £341.86.

eBay Average price £446 Now £341.86 View Deal at eBay
Microsoft Xbox Series S console on a white background

Best Xbox Series S deal

This is the cheapest deal we’ve seen this week: Xbox Series S for £189 with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for free. Amazon sold out at the moment, but Ebuyer still have stock.

Ebuyer Average price £243 Now £189 View Deal at Ebuyer
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller in purple on a white background

Best Xbox Wireless Controller deal

The standard Carbon Black and Robot White models are £38.99. Or you can have a blue, green, purple, red or yellow controller for £39.99. Pink is £47.99.

Amazon Average price £49.52 Now £39 View Deal at Amazon

Xbox Series X Deals: Best of the rest

Xbox Series X (console only)Now £359 at CurrysView Deal at Currys
Now £359 at AmazonView Deal at Amazon
Now £359 at VeryView Deal at Very

Black Friday Xbox Deals: LIVE

Nov 24 | 14:42
Microsoft Xbox Series S console on a white background

Xbox Series S is BACK in-stock at Amazon!

No more Temporarily out of stock warnings although the delivery timeframe I’m seeing is from 11th December through to 4th January. Amazon’s estimates are normally very much on the safe side – I often find products appearing within days rather than weeks or months. Worth mentioning though, just in case this is the main Xmas present for some lucky person.

View Deal at Amazon

Nov 24 | 12:44

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle back up at Amazon

Yep, Amazon is taking orders again. There’s a Temporarily Out of Stock status but you can still put an order through. So, nab one from Amazon for 99p less than Ebuyer if you prefer – £189 Xbox Series S Starter Bundle at Amazon.

View deal at Amazon

Nov 24 | 12:34

Black Friday Xbox Games deals

I’m not seeing any decent bundle deals at the moment, so looks like your best bet is to buy a console only deal and pick a few standalone titles from the Black Friday Xbox sales. Here are some of the standouts:

Nov 24 | 11:48

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle – £190 at Ebuyer

Amazon’s stocks of the Series S Starter Bundle – which comes with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate – have run dry. Ebuyer still has stock though. I’ll keep an eye on Amazon and other stores and report back here if I find anything.

View Deal at Ebuyer

Nov 24 | 10:07

Xbox Series X with controller on a white background

Cheapest Xbox Series X deal

ShopTo’s eBay store has the Xbox Series X at £359.85. Voucher code OFFER5 takes that down to £341.86, which is the cheapest we’ve seen so far. All the cheapest bundle deals seemed to evaporate at the beginning of the week, so I suspect this is as good as it gets. If you don’t like eBay or ShopTo for any reason, you can always opt for the Xbox Series X for £359 deal at Amazon, Very or Currys in the table below.

View Deal at eBay

Read more

Deals | Black Friday