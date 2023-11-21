HUGE Xbox Series S deal sees record low price – plus FREE Game Pass

The Xbox Series S has seen ANOTHER huge price cut – and it’s now down to £189 from its usual £243, a record low! And this deal is further sweetened by the addition of three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, typically priced at £13/mth – for the SAME PRICE as Amazon is offering the console on its own. The Series S has received a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, highlighting its value as a gaming console.

View deal at Amazon

The Xbox Series S represents Microsoft’s approach to providing next-gen gaming at an affordable price. Unlike the more powerful Xbox Series X and PS5, the Series S is designed as a lower-powered, compact console, making it more accessible to a wider audience. In our full Xbox Series S review, we called it the “people’s Xbox” due to its affordability and the compromises made to achieve this price point​​​​.

Despite being less powerful than the Series X, the Series S shares the same eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, though with a slightly lower speed. It has 10GB of GDDR6 RAM compared to the Series X’s 16GB and a smaller GPU. However, it still delivers solid performance, especially for games targeting 1080p or 1440p resolutions. The console’s compact design is a notable advantage, making it much more manageable in size compared to the larger next-gen consoles​​.