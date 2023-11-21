HUGE Xbox Series S deal sees record low price – plus FREE Game Pass
Not only does this Black Friday deal slash the price of the five-star Xbox Series S, but you’ll also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Series S has seen ANOTHER huge price cut – and it’s now down to £189 from its usual £243, a record low! And this deal is further sweetened by the addition of three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, typically priced at £13/mth – for the SAME PRICE as Amazon is offering the console on its own. The Series S has received a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, highlighting its value as a gaming console.
The Xbox Series S represents Microsoft’s approach to providing next-gen gaming at an affordable price. Unlike the more powerful Xbox Series X and PS5, the Series S is designed as a lower-powered, compact console, making it more accessible to a wider audience. In our full Xbox Series S review, we called it the “people’s Xbox” due to its affordability and the compromises made to achieve this price point.
Despite being less powerful than the Series X, the Series S shares the same eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, though with a slightly lower speed. It has 10GB of GDDR6 RAM compared to the Series X’s 16GB and a smaller GPU. However, it still delivers solid performance, especially for games targeting 1080p or 1440p resolutions. The console’s compact design is a notable advantage, making it much more manageable in size compared to the larger next-gen consoles.
The Series S comes equipped with Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless controller in Robot White, featuring enhanced textures and a new share button. Performance-wise, the combination of a faster CPU, high-speed RAM, an SSD, and the Velocity Architecture makes the Series S significantly faster than previous generations. Games load quickly, and the Quick Resume feature allows seamless switching between games.
In terms of gaming experience, the Series S performs admirably. While it doesn’t support 4K gaming, it excels at 1080p, with some titles reaching 1440p. The higher frame rates and the ability to upscale to 4K TVs make it a competent console for mainstream gaming. The console’s biggest limitation is its 512GB SSD, which leaves only 364GB of usable storage. However, additional storage can be added through an expansion drive.
The Xbox Series S offers a fantastic opportunity for casual gamers or those seeking a secondary console, especially in this record Black Friday deal of £189, with the added Game Pass Ultimate. It provides an excellent gaming experience with the latest titles at a more accessible price point.