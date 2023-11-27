Apple AirPods Pro 2 plummet to lowest EVER price for Black Friday

The introduction of the H2 chipset marks a significant upgrade, offering “2x” better noise cancellation and adaptive transparency. These earbuds provide up to six hours of listening time with ANC, extendable to 30 hours with the charging case. Notably, the case supports wireless charging and includes new features like a speaker and a lanyard loop​​.

Comfort is a key aspect of the AirPods Pro 2, evident from their IPX4 rating, making them resistant to rain and sweat. The acoustic equalisation vent, a feature from the first AirPods Pro, is also present, ensuring comfort during prolonged use​​.

Innovative features like wear detection, touch-sensitive controls and Adaptive Transparency mode, which turns the AirPods into smart earplugs in noisy environments, add to your listening experience. The effectiveness of their ANC is particularly noteworthy, effectively dampening a wide range of sounds​​.

While they may not match the best audiophile earbuds in sound quality, the AirPods Pro 2 excel in providing a balanced and spacious soundstage, suitable for various audio needs. The microphone quality is sufficient for clear voice transmission, ideal for calls and virtual meetings​​.